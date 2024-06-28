Could CeeDee Lamb hold out of Dallas Cowboys training camp?
CeeDee Lamb is one of the Dallas Cowboys star players who is seeking a new contract ahead of the 2024 season.
Lamb held out of minicamp and OTAs, but could his hold out carry into training camp? There is a real possibility, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.
Because of the lack of progress in contract talks between the Cowboys and Lamb, he is "expected to miss training camp" if he doesn't get a new deal.
There’s been little progress on extensions for Prescott and Lamb this summer. For the second consecutive year, there’s a possibility a key starter will hold out of training camp. Lamb missed the entire offseason program and is expected to miss training camp if he doesn’t get a new deal.- Calvin Watkins, Dallas Morning News
Even if Lamb misses out on training camp, head coach Mike McCarthy is not worried about the star wideout's preparations for the start of the season.
“I have no problems, no lack of confidence of our best being ready,” McCarthy said.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
The Dallas Cowboys will jet off to the West Coast on Tuesday, July 23, before the opening press conference the following day. The team's first training camp practice is Thursday, July 25.
Let's hope a deal can be struck by then to get Lamb back onto the field as soon as possible.
