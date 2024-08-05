Cowboys fans react to Trevon Diggs in full pads at training camp
The calendar has hit August, meaning the Dallas Cowboys are taking center stage as they prepare for the 2024 season.
On Monday, fans got a sweet treat from the Cowboys' official Twitter/X account, showing Trevon Diggs 'suited up' in his best navy and silver. Fans have been clamoring for this moment and finally got a glimpse of one-half of their ball-hawking secondary.
Check out some of the best fan reactions of Diggs' return:
Cowboys fans best reactions
Some fans had fun with the video by taking a shot at hated rivals, while others caught a glimpse of Diggs, which had them thinking about the most wonderful time of the year: training camp.
Training camp is the best time of year for a fanbase to come together.
From the front office to the fanbase, everyone is excited to see Diggs putting in the work, and for good reason. After missing the majority of last season due to a torn ACL, Diggs is looking to return to his All-Pro form of 2021.
Diggs exploded on the scene in Dallas when he collected 11 interceptions in his second year with the franchise. Now, with a healthy Diggs joining DaRon Bland, who is coming off his own spectacular season, fans can't help but be giddy about all the possibilities this secondary can create.
