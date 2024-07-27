Picking the 7 best Cowboys players to compete in Olympics
The NFL is home to some of the world’s top athletes, but they often don’t get the chance to showcase their skills in the Olympics.
That will soon change with the addition of flag football to the 2028 Olympics. Until then, we'll have to speculate on who could compete for gold.
With the Paris Olympics underway, let's take a look at seven Dallas Cowboys who stand out with skills that could translate well into Olympic sports, showcasing their potential to excel in events beyond the football field.
7. DeMarcus Lawrence
Olympic Sport: Boxing
When you think about the speed and power needed to battle NFL blockers, it’s clear that boxing could be a knockout sport for edge rushers.
Enter DeMarcus Lawrence, who’d bring his gridiron grit straight into the boxing ring. Imagine his quick hands and powerhouse moves, designed to outmaneuver offensive linemen, now landing thunderous punches and dodging jabs.
With his blend of agility, explosive strength, and lightning-fast reflexes, Lawrence could easily dominate in boxing. Picture him trading tackles for punches—he’d be a knockout contender.
6. Kavontae Turpin
Olympic Sport: Artistic Gymnastics
Kavontae Turpin, captured mid-backflip in the photo above, is one of the NFL's most electrifying athletes. His blend of impressive agility and compact stature would make him a natural fit for gymnastics.
Although he might need to work on his flexibility to nail those high-flying routines, his standout athleticism suggests he could flip and twist his way to gymnastics glory with ease.
5. Hunter Luepke
Olympic Sport: Rugby Sevens
For any fullback, rugby would be a natural Olympic sport fit. Fullbacks are used to battling elite pass-rushers and defensive linemen, and they thrive in the gritty, hard-hitting role of carrying the football.
Since rugby is one of the most physically demanding sports around, and playing fullback in the NFL is one of the toughest gigs out there, transitioning to rugby would be a perfect fit.
The fullback position is becoming a bit of a lost art form in football, with fewer and fewer teams keeping a fullback on the roster, maybe it’s time for these football warriors to consider a switch to rugby.
4. Tyler Smith
Olympic Sport: Weight lifting
At a whopping 333 pounds, Tyler Smith is a powerhouse and one of the NFL's strongest offensive linemen. While every lineman racks up hours in the weight room, Smith’s raw strength makes him a natural for weightlifting.
Imagine him channeling his dedication in the NFL to weightlifting —he’d probably make weights look like feathers.
Though he might not outlift the legendary Larry Allen, a Hall of Famer renowned as the strongest player ever to play the game, Smith would definitely give the competition a run for their money. Smith would be pushing limits and breaking records!
3. Dak Prescott
Olympic Sport: Shooting
Dak Prescott is hailed as one of the league's sharpest passers, with Aaron Rodgers himself calling the Cowboys signal-caller a favorite to watch - a huge compliment from one of the most precise quarterbacks in history.
Now, while throwing a football and shooting a gun aren’t exactly the same, Prescott’s knack for pinpoint accuracy, combined with his relentless work ethic and attention to detail, hints that marksmanship would be his Olympic calling.
Prescott would be trading a football for a rifle; his target anticipation and focus would likely make him a deviant on the shooting range. Prescott would be aiming for Olympic gold!
2. Zack Martin
Olympic Sport: Wrestling
As an All-Pro guard, Zack Martin already faces off against some of the most intimidating athletes on the field. Imagine him bringing that 303-pound powerhouse frame to the wrestling mat—he’d probably flatten the competition.
With his top-tier athleticism and grappling skills honed from blocking defenders, wrestling could be a surprisingly natural fit for Martin. Sure, he might not have a decades-long career ahead of him at 33, but there’s plenty of potential for him to body slam his way to success in the sport.
1. Micah Parsons
Olympic Sport: Basketball
Micah Parsons showcased his basketball prowess by clinching MVP honors at the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, he'd be one of the strongest point guards we've ever seen or an undersized two-guard.
With a 4.39 40-yard dash time, Parsons would likely zoom past many in the Olympics. He poured in 37 points and snagged 16 rebounds, effortlessly commanding the court in the Celebrity All-Star Game.
His blend of raw strength and blazing speed allows him to slice through defenses and dominate the paint. Parsons would settle once and for all the debate on whether the NFL or NBA boasts the best athletes. Clearly, it’s the NFL that takes the crown.
