Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024

What are the best fantasy football team names that will let everyone know you’re a Dallas Cowboys fan?

Randy Gurzi

Nov 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) leads his team in the huddle against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) leads his team in the huddle against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Teams are reporting to training camp and preseason action is just around the corner. That means it’s time for Fantasy Football Drafts to take place.

As important as it is to get the right players in your lineup, a good name means just as much. For Dallas Cowboys fans, it’s fun to try and tie your fandom into your fantasy team name.

Here we have a collection of some of the top Cowboys-themed fantasy football names.

Team specific Dallas Cowboys-themed fantasy football names

Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys owner
Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY
  • How 'Bout Them Cowboys?
  • Jerry Jonesin’ for Wins
  • Mr. Jones and me
  • Dallas Doomsday Defense
  • Landry’s Legends
  • America’s Fantasy Team
  • The Triplets
  • Shoulda been a Cowboy

Player specific Dallas Cowboys-themed fantasy football names

ceedee lamb, dak prescott, dallas cowboys
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
  • Dak Attack
  • Dak to the Future
  • Hit me with your Prescott
  • Baby got Dak
  • Dakstreet Boys
  • Admiral Dakbar
  • Ezekiel Bread
  • Mr. MeZekes
  • Hide and Zeke
  • Zeke and Destroy
  • Zeke and you shall Find
  • Uncle Rico Dowdle
  • CeeDee’s Wins
  • Lamb Chop Express
  • Silence of the Lamb
  • Parsons Pursuit
  • Can you Diggs it?

