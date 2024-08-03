Cowboys Country

Will 2025 finally be the year Darren Woodson gets the call to the Hall?

Dallas Cowboys legend Darren Woodson will be waiting another year for his potential moment in Canton.

In this story:

The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class is set to celebrate their induction today. Names like Dwight Freeney, Julius Peppers, and Devin Hester will take their rightful place in Canton.

However, for one Dallas Cowboys legend, the wait for that call to the Hall will unfortunately have to wait another season.

Darren Woodson is one of the greatest players ever to grace the field in Dallas. A three-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowl selection, and three-time Super Bowl champion, Woodson's resume stacks up great against others who have accepted a gold jacket before him.

Woodson is also the career leader in tackles for the franchise, holding that spot down with 967 total tackles. Yet, Woodson has yet to receive his moment to celebrate his career.

2024 will not be the year that Cowboys fans get to celebrate one of their favorite players.

Could 2025 finally be the year Woodson takes his rightful place among the greats of the game of football?

Next year will be Woodson's 17th year of eligibility, and while the wait has to have been painful, one call could make all of those years of waiting worth it.

2025 should finally be the time that Darren Woodson is fitted for a gold jacket.

