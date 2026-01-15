Dallas Cowboys' Jake Ferguson named finalist for prestigious NFL award
Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson has been named one of three finalists for the NFL Salute to Service Award.
Ferguson joins San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffery and Aaron Jones of the Minnesota Vikings.
The Salute to Service Award is presented annually by USAA to "acknowledge the exceptional efforts by members of the NFL community to honor and support U.S. service members, veterans, and their families."
The league outlined some of Ferguson's contributions, which includes the National Medal of Honor Museum (NMOHM).
"Through his Salute to Service efforts, Ferguson seeks to empower youth by sharing the values rooted in military service," the bio continues.
"In 2024, he joined NMOHM President and CEO Chris Cassidy, Medal of Honor recipient and retired U.S. Navy SEAL Master Chief Britt Slabinski, and Washington Commanders legend Josh Morgan for a national Character Playbook LIVE event at AT&T Stadium. The event welcomed 900 students in person and thousands more virtually for a powerful discussion on commitment. Ferguson is set to participate in a similar event, continuing his dedication to service and leadership."
Last year's award went to San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. The winner for the 2025 award will be announced during the NFL Honors ceremony on February 5.
Jake Ferguson's bounce-back campaign
The Cowboys extended Ferguson ahead of the 2025 season, despite not scoring a touchdown during the 2024 campaign. Ferguson received a four-year deal, which included $52 million in new money, and $30 million guaranteed.
Ferguson bounced back in a big way, recording 82 catches for 600 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns.
