Cowboys are most popular NFL team in the world, according to Google
The Dallas Cowboys have been known as America's Team since 1979 when CBS commentator Pat Summerall broke out the nickname for the opening game of the season.
The nickname stuck, and the team's popularity continued to rise.
Despite the team not winning a Super Bowl of making an appearance since beating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Super Bowl XXX in 1996, the Cowboys are one of the most popular teams in the NFL.
That may even be a modest statement because according to Google, they are the most popular team in the world. Flashpicks conducted a study that showed the Cowboys are the most-searched NFL franchise internationally.
It shouldn't be too big of a surprise. After all, the Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise in the world at $9.2 billion.
Analyzing the Google search volume from the past four years, the Cowboys have 440,410 international Google searches a month.
They are followed by the Kansas City Chiefs (433,490) and Buffalo Bills (427,830).
Dallas is the most-searched NFL team in 30 different countries, including China, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico. While they are the most-searched team, the Bills were the most-searched team in the most countries, 3, including Canada, Spain, France, and Italy.
So, not only does Dallas draw the most attention in the United States, they are worldwide and you know Jerry Jones loves to see that. It's good for his bank account and his ego.
