Dallas Cowboys linebacker named 'NFL X Factor' for 2024 season
DeMarvion Overshown is chomping at the bit for his opportunity to get onto the field to start the 2024 NFL season after a preseason ACL tear prematurely ended his rookie campaign with the Dallas Cowboys.
Overshown has been able to bounce back from his injury and put in the work this offseason to make sure he is ready to make an impact right out of the gate.
The former Texas Longhorns standout wasn't able to make the immediate impact many expected as a rookie, but now that he is healthy, the expectations are high once again.
MORE: DeMarvion Overshown praises Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer's approach
In an article by ESPN identifying "NFL X factors," Overshown was named a key player for Dallas.
"New defensive coordinator (and former Vikings head coach) Mike Zimmer has historically used linebacker-sized linebackers to make his defense work," Ben Solak of ESPN wrote.
"Overshown is Dallas' best bet at finding a three-down linebacker on the roster -- better than Bell, Kendricks or 2024 third-round selection Marist Liufau. Of the undersized options, he has the sideline-to-sideline range and violence into contact that will remain viable against the run. If he converts two promising preseasons into successful regular-season play, he'll quickly become a playmaker Zimmer deploys on his complex blitzes, too."
Overshown converted from safety to linebacker during his time with the Longhorns, so he certainly fits the bill as a Mike Zimmer linebacker.
During training camp, Overshown also had high praise for Zimmer. The two have a good relationship, meaning the trust is there and Overshown could be unleashed to wreak havoc on opposing offenses.
We'll find out just how he will be utilized this season in a matter of days.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
The Future: 7 college football players to watch in Week 1
Put Some Respect On It: 3 disrespected Cowboys ready to make a name in 2024
America’s Team: Dallas Cowboys named most valuable franchise in the NFL
Prime Time QB: Shedeur Sanders, Cowboys QB? May not be as far-fetched as you think
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie