Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie
In June, Netflix dropped the America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders docuseries that shared "the personal stories behind the uniforms, revealing the ambition and drive shared by the cheerleaders and their coaches through the 2023–24 season."
While she wasn't a member of the seris, Abby Summers should be expected to make an appearance if there is a season two and instantly became a fan favorite.
Abby is one of 12 women who earned the honor of being one of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders as a member of the 2024 rookie class.
Let's take a look at what we know about Abby.
Ohio State Alum
Prior to auditioning for the Daallas Cowbys Cheerleaders squad and earning her spot on the roster, Abby was a member of the Ohio State dance team and was a cheerleader on game days for the Buckeyes.
After shining in the Big Ten, she's now off to make her mark on the NFL sidelines.
Avid runner
To perform at the highest level and make it with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, you have to be in top shape.
As we've seen in the Netflix docuseries, the women go through a vigorous "training camp" and audition progress to prove that they can make it in the highly-selective group.
On Instagram, Abby shows off her medal after completing a half marathon, so she definitely has the endurance for a full season.
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is streaming on Netflix now. The series features seven episodes that run approximately one hour each.
