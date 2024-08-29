Cowboys prospect watch: 7 college football players to watch in Week 1
The first full week of college football is here and while fans will be glued to the TV, they won’t be alone.
Plenty of decision-makers across the NFL will also be watching, including Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys front office.
It’s never too early to be thinking about the upcoming draft class and for the Cowboys, here are seven names to keep an eye on this weekend.
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Dallas finally got CeeDee Lamb under contract, meaning they’ll continue to feature one of the top wideouts in the NFL for the next four years. The problem is they don’t have a legit No. 2 option signed beyond 2024.
There’s always a chance Jalen Tolbert or Jalen Brooks take a huge step forward this year but if not, WR will be an early target. That’s why we should keep an eye on Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka.
At 6-1 and 206 pounds, Egbuka boasts NFL size and seems to be open all day. Pairing him with Lamb would feel unfair.
His Buckeyes take on Akron on Saturday, Aug. 31.
Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
Dallas hopes Mazi Smith will pan out as a nose tackle but they might need to have a backup plan. That’s why keeping an eye on Deone Walker is a must.
A massive prospect at 6-foot-6 and 348 pounds, Walker can play either D-tackle position. He racked up 7.5 sacks last year and the main concern is that he could perform so well in 2024 that he moves out of the Cowboys’ range.
His Wildcats play Southern Miss on Saturday, Aug. 31.
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
Emeka Egbuka isn’t the only Ohio State product to watch. Another fit on their roster is Quinshon Judkins, the former Ole Miss running back who transferred to OSU this year.
Judkins is a 220 pound back who can do it all. He had 2,725 yards for the Rebels and aims for more in his new home.
His Buckeyes take on Akron on Saturday, Aug. 31.
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Another wide receiver makes the list in Luther Burden III from Missouri.
A highlight waiting to happen, Burden had 725 yards after the catch putting up numbers that have him being compared to Deebo Samuel.
His Tigers play against Murray State on Thursday, Aug. 29.
Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M
At 6-4, 280 pounds, Nic Scourton is a perfect fit on the end of the Dallas four-man line. A pass rusher might not appear to be their primary need but you can never have too many guys capable of getting after the quarterback.
Scourton had 10 sacks for Purdue in 2023 and heads to Texas A&M this year.
His Aggies take on Notre Dame on Saturday, Aug. 31.
Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State
Arguably the top running back in the class, Ollie Gordon II is an ideal fit in Dallas.
At 6-2 and 216 pounds, Gordon is built for the beating an NFL back will take. He has elite vision and ran for 21 touchdowns with 2,062 yards from scrimmage in 2023. He would need to be acquired with a first-round pick but there’s no doubt he would be worth the price.
His Cowboys take on South Dakota State on Saturday, Aug. 31.
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Until the Cowboys sign Dak Prescott to a long-term deal, the idea of Shedeur Sanders taking over as the starting quarterback will remain alive.
The son of former Dallas superstar Deion Sanders, Shedeur has established himself as one of the top prospects in the class. The Cowboys would have to make a huge move up the draft board land him but that’s the type of splash Jerry Jones would need to make fans forget about fumbling negotiations with Prescott.
After following his dad from Jackson State to Boulder, Sanders has 3,230 yards passing with 27 touchdowns and just three picks.
His Buffaloes take on North Dakota State on Thursday, Aug. 29.
