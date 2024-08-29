Luther Burden III leads all Power Five WRs in:



🐯 Yards after the catch (340)

🐯 Receiving yards after contact (146)

🐯 Missed tackles forced (14)

🐯 Yards per route run (5.27)



Making a strong case for the Biletnikoff.



Deebo Samuel-like. WR1 in 2025.pic.twitter.com/H0pPDoBzoR