3 disrespected Cowboys players ready to make a name in 2024
As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the 2024 NFL season, all eyes wander towards the team's biggest stars.
But beyond the giant spotlight put on the Cowboy's organization, there are a handful of players who feel they've been overlooked, underestimated, or even disrespected by the media and fans alike.
These three Cowboy's players have been quietly putting in the work, and now they’re ready to seize the moment in 2024.
MORE: Cowboys 53-man roster officially set for 2024
3. Chauncey Golston (DL)
Chauncey Golston was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he has shown flashes in his first three seasons in the league despite limited opportunities.
The Cowboys have been loaded at edge rusher in years past, but Golston now sits firmly behind DeMarcus Lawrence at left end, and he is heading into a contract year which always seems to bring out the best in a player.
Golston will have his biggest role to date, and his versatility in being able to play inside will only give him more opportunities to shine in 2024.
2. Deuce Vaughn (RB)
In Deuce Vaughn's rookie season, he appeared in seven games, recording 23 carries for 40 yards and 7 receptions for 40 yards. On paper, his season stats look dreadful; however, Vaughn never truly got the opportunity to showcase his skills in 2023.
Most of his playing time came when the Cowboys were comfortably ahead, making it easy for opposing defenses to predict a run. Vaughn is best utilized as a gadget player, brought in to exploit defenses when they’re off balance.
To maximize Vaughn’s potential, the Cowboys should integrate him into the offense early and often. However, relying on him to carry the ball on every snap to close out games will never play to his strengths
MORE: Deuce Vaughn receives elite PFF grade in Cowboys' preseason finale
1. Jalen Tolbert (WR)
The disrespect towards Jalen Tolbert stems from the Cowboys using a valuable second-round pick on him and his performance not meeting expectations initially.
Going into the 2024 season, Tolbert is determined to prove that he isn't a bust and that he can be an impactful player for the team.
While there were negatives, such as CeeDee Lamb missing the Cowboys' offseason workouts, there were also positives. During Lamb's absence, Tolbert had the opportunity to develop chemistry with Dak Prescott and get more snaps against the Cowboys' top cornerbacks.
It's unlikely that Lamb will eclipse 1,700 yards again this season, and with Michael Gallup no longer on the roster, Jalen Tolbert is the one poised for a breakout season in the Cowboys' wide receiver group.
