Spoiler alert: Dallas Cowboys named most valuable franchise in the NFL
The Dallas Cowboys are known around the world. The team has long been known as America's Team because of its popularity, and it shows on the organization's financial bottom line.
Yes, Jerry Jones has made the Cowboys the most valuable sports franchise in the world, which means it is no surprise to see the franchise top Forbes list of the most valuable NFL teams.
MORE: Cowboys become most valuable sports franchise with eye-popping total
According to Forbes, the Cowboys have a value of $10.1 billion and an operating income of $546 million.
This season's change in value is 12 percent compared to last season, and the closest team in value to the Cowboys is the Los Angeles Rams, who have a value of $7.6 billion.
MORE: Jerry Jones praises Jerry Jones' leadership, how Cowboys are run
One term that could describe the Cowboys would be the lifestyles of the rich and famous.
The organization just dropped a $136 million bag in the lap of star receiver CeeDee Lamb and is now working on a way to do the same for quarterback Dak Prescott.
However, knowing the value of the franchise may not be in the best interest of the team when in the middle of contract negotiations.
Either way, the rich will get richer.
