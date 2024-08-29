DeMarvion Overshown praises Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer's approach
Dallas Cowboys second-year linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has nothing but praise for defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's straightforward approach.
“Just do what he says and you’re gonna be all right," Overshown stated confidently.
He emphasized Zimmer's ability to simplify complex concepts, making them easy to understand and execute.
"He breaks it down. It’s simple. He corrects you on stuff that you already know," Overshown said.
Overshown believes this clarity is a major factor in why players thrive in Zimmer's system and why it could set up another strong outing by the defense this season.
"It’s really easy to thrive in his defense with the type of coach he is."
He further underscored Zimmer's penchant for setting crystal-clear expectations, fostering an environment where there's absolutely no room for ambiguity or misinterpretation.
Zimmer's coaching style, as Overshown describes it, is a well-defined playbook, where every player understands their role and responsibilities with absolute certainty.
This lack of gray areas, this emphasis on black-and-white clarity, and key details, instills a sense of confidence and focus in the players, allowing them to execute their assignments without hesitation or second-guessing.
“He likes everything done a certain way. There’s no gray area. It’s a black and white area," Overshown said.
The young linebacker concluded with a simple but powerful statement: "You do what he says and you’re gonna be perfect.”
Overshown's comments reflect a growing sense of confidence and optimism within the Cowboys' defense as they prepare for the upcoming season under Zimmer's guidance.
His emphasis on clarity and direct communication seems to be resonating with the players, creating a sense of focus and purpose.
