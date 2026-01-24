Analyst Names Surprise Team as Best Landing Spot for Cowboys Star Free Agent

In need of help at wide receiver, the Dallas Cowboys brought in George Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pickens joined Dallas with a few question marks, mainly due to character concerns. During the 2025 campaign, there were no issues with his attitude as Pickens recorded career highs in receptions (93), yardage (1,429), and touchdowns (nine).

That performance has him ready to break the bank in free agency, and while Dallas wants him back, the salary cap could become an issue. If he does wind up leaving, PFF's Mason Cameron says the Atlanta Falcons would be his best landing spot.

"The change of scenery to Dallas cemented Pickens as a bona fide elite name at the receiver position, and entering his age-25 season, he’ll have no shortage of suitors this free agency cycle. This past season, Pickens earned a career-best 87.2 PFF receiving grade, posting top-three marks in receiving yardage (1,429) and 15-plus-yard receptions of 15 (38)," Cameron wrote.

"The 2026 season will prove to be an important crossroad for Michael Penix Jr.’s development as a passer. Despite leading the Power Four in deep completions his final year at Washington, Penix ranks just below the league average in percentage of attempts 20-plus yards downfield since entering the NFL. Pairing George Pickens with Drake London would create one of the NFLs most electric receiver duos and set the young quarterback up for success."

Cowboys could prevent George Pickens from leaving in free agency

Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens celebrates after catching a pass for a successful two-point conversion against the Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas has plenty of control when it comes to Pickens through the franchise tag. While the tag itself doesn't guarantee Pickens will play for them in 2026, it would allow the Cowboys to continue negotiating with him while preventing other teams from meeting with Pickens.

If Pickens refuses to sign the tag, they could negotiate through July 15. If no progress is made, and Pickens does force his way out, the Cowboys could at least get something in return via trade.

Ideally, they come to terms on a new deal and head into 2026 with an elite receiving corps once again.

