Dallas Cowboys Top 3 Best Fits at Cornerback in 2026 NFL Draft

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys ended their search for a new defensive coordinator by coming to terms with Christian Parker, who was previously the defensive passing game coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Parker is praised as a future head coach, and can expedite his rise to the top by turning the Dallas defense around. His biggest challenge will be fixing the secondary, but thankfully, that’s where his expertise lies.

During his time under Vic Fangio, Parker worked with cornerbacks who could alternate from zone to man, while focusing on technique and strong communication. Knowing that, here’s a look at the three best fits for Parker and the Cowboys’ defense in the 2026 NFL draft.

Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Brandon Cisse breaks up a pass intended for Clemson wide receiver Tristan Smith. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Following two impressive seasons with North Carolina State, Brandon Cisse transferred to South Carolina for the 2025 campaign. Doing so established him as a star, with Cisse holding his own against elite SEC talent.

One of the fastest risers in the draft, Cisse is entering first-round territory. An explosive athlete who can win in zone or man, Cisse could challenge for a starting job on the boundary right away.

His coverage skills and technique would make him a favorite for Parker, as would his ability to dissect plays quickly.

Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell during the NCAA football game against the Duke Blue Devils. | Alex Martin-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Dallas secondary struggled mightily with zone concepts in 2025. While Parker isn’t expected to employ zones as frequently as Matt Eberflus, it will be mixed in.

That’s why someone like Avieon Terrell would be a great fit. Terrell isn’t the biggest corner (5’11”, 180 pounds), but he has great vision and breaks on the ball as quickly as anyone.

Mansoor Delane, LSU

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane reacts to a stop on fourth down against the Arkansas Razorbacks. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Arguably the top cornerback prospect in the class, Mansoor Delane is an ideal fit in any scheme. He's a true cover corner who can excel in man or zone, and is known for his sticky coverage.

At 6'0" and 190 pounds, Delane has adequate size and plays with plenty of physicality. His best trait, however, is his football IQ. Delane always understands his assignments, which is where the Cowboys struggled most in 2025.

