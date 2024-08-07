All Dolphins

Dolphins Pick Up a Wide Receiver

The Miami Dolphins reportedly worked out several players at the position Wednesday morning

Alain Poupart

New Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field during the 2023 preseason.
New Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field during the 2023 preseason. / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
After conducting audtions Wednesday morning, the Miami Dolphins made a decision on which wide receiver they would bring aboard — and the winner was Mike Harley Jr.

Harley has yet to play in an NFL game after spending the 2022 season with the Cleveland Browns practice squad and being out of the league last season after the Browns waived him.

Harley (5-10, 180) played at national high school powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale before playing at the University of Miami, where he caught 55 passes for 543 yards and five touchdowns as a senior.

To make room for Harley, the Dolphins waived offensive lineman Chasen Hines, who spent last season on the practice squad.

WORKOUTS AT DOLPHINS CAMP

The team brought in four wide receivers for workouts Wednesday morning, accoring to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.

Three of them were identified as Harley, Deon Cain and Damiere Byrd.

Cain, a former Clemson standout, hasn't appeared in a regular season game since 2020 and has nine caree catches and six starts. Cain has good size at 6-2.

Byrd has 28 career starts, including one in 14 games with the Atlanta Falcons last season. He's more of a speedy wide receiver.

DOLPHINS INJURIES AT WIDE RECEIVER

Odell Beckham Jr. remains on Active/PUP and has yet to practice in training camp.

Jaylen Waddle has missed the past two practices with an undisclosed issue and he was joined on the sideline Tuesday by veteran Braxton Berrios. Wide receiver Erik Ezukanam, who missed most of last season with a neck injury, hasn't practiced in more than a week, even though head coach Mike McDaniel said his current issue isn't related to that.

Finally, rookie seventh-round pick Tahj Washington, one of the two wide receivers the Dolphins took in the 20224 NFL draft, is on injured reserve.

