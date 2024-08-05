All Dolphins

Dissecting the First Dolphins Depth Chart

Miami Dolphins release the first depth chart of 2024 season ahead of the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe gets into position during the first half of a 2024 AFC wild card game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium last season.
Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe gets into position during the first half of a 2024 AFC wild card game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium last season. / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With the Miami Dolphins set to open their preseason schedule Friday night against the Atlanta Falcons, we have our first depth chart of the 2024 season.

Understand that coaches produce a depth chart for official consumption only because they have to at this time of year and also that nothing is etched in stone.

With that in mind, here is what stood out from the Dolphins' first depth chart:

OFFENSIVE HIGHLIGHTS

-- With Isaiah Wynn still on Active/PUP, Robert Jones is listed as the first-team left guard, with Kion Smith, Matt Jones and Chasen Hines behind him. Jones, who initially made the Dolphins roster as a rookie free agent, has plenty of starts in the NFL over his first few seasons.

-- Maybe this is something, maybe it isn't, but we do find it interesting that rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul is listed as the second-team left tackle behind Terron Armstead and not Kendall Lamm. Lamm is listed as the second-team right tackle and maybe the Dolphins simply wanted to have a different name.

-- The addition of veteran tight end Jonnu Smith in the offseason was an interesting one, but we've suggested all along not to think it means a diminished role for Durham Smythe, so no shocker here that it's Smythe who's listed as the first-teamer.

-- Lastly on offense, Malik Washington is listed fifth at the one wide receiver headed by Tyreek Hill, but that's not unusual when it comes to rookies to be listed at the bottom of the depth chart. The reality remains that Washington likely will make the 53-man roster.

DEFENSIVE HIGHLIGHTS

-- What jumps out here is Quinton Bell being listed as one of the two first-team outside linebackers, along with Emmanuel Ogbah. Of course, Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb currently aren't on the active roster, but this is still heady stuff.

-- Benito Jones, who's back in Miami after a few years in Detroit, got the first-team nod at defensive line along with Zach Sieler and Calais Campbell.

-- At cornerback, it's interesting that free agent pick-up Siran Neal is listed as a third-tream player behind Ethan Bonner and Cam Smith, though Neal's ticket to the 53-man roster probably is on special teams anyway.

-- Lastly, we turn to special teams, where what stands out here is that De'Von Achane is listed as the second-team kickoff returns behind Braxton Berrios, who's also the first-team punt returner. For those wondering, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are nowhere to be found among the kickoff returners.

DOLPHINS DEPTH CHART FOR PRESEASON OPENER

OFFENSE

WR Tyreek Hill, Braxton Berrios, Willie Snead IV, Braylon Sanders, Malik Washington.

LT Terron Armstead, Patrick Paul, Ryan Hayes

LG Robert Jones, Kion Smith, Matt Jones, Chasen Hines

C Aaron Brewer, Andrew Meyer, Sean Harlow

RG Liam Eichenburg, Jack Driscoll, Lester Cotton

RT Austin Jackson, Kendall Lamm, Bayron Matos

TE Durham Smythe, Jonnu Smith, Julian Hill, Jody Fortson Jr., Tanner Conner, Hayden Rucci

FB Alec Ingold

RB Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Chris Brooks

RB De'Von Achane, Salvon Ahmed, Jaylen Wright

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson

WR Jaylen Waddle, River Cracraft, Anthony Schwartz, Erik Ezukanma, Kyric McGowan, Je'Quan Burton

DEFENSE

DT Zach Sieler, Jonathan Harris, Neville Gallimore, Leonard Payne

DT Benito Jones, Teiar Tart, Brandon Pili

DT Calais Campbell, Da'Shawn Hand, Isaiah Mack

OLB Quinton Bell, Cam Brown, Grayson Murphy

LB David Long Jr., Anthony Walker Jr., Ezekiel Vandenburgh, Curtis Bolton

LB Jordyn Brooks, Duke Riley, Channing Tindall

OLB Emmanuel Ogbah, Chop Robinson, Mohamed Kamara

CB Jalen Ramsey, Cam Smith, Storm Duck

CB Kendall Fuller, Ethan Bonner, Siran Neal, Isaiah Johnson

NB Kader Kohou, Nik Needham, Jason Maitre

S Jevon Holland, Elijah Campbell, Pat McMorris

S Jordan Poyer, Marcus Maye, Jordan Colbert, Mark Perry

SPECIALISTS

K Jason Sanders

P Jake Bailey

H Jake Bailey

LS Blake Ferguson

KR Braxton Berrios, De'Von Achane, Anthony Schwartz, Malik Washington, Kyric McGowan

PR Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, Kyric McGowan, Malik Washington

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News