Dissecting the First Dolphins Depth Chart
With the Miami Dolphins set to open their preseason schedule Friday night against the Atlanta Falcons, we have our first depth chart of the 2024 season.
Understand that coaches produce a depth chart for official consumption only because they have to at this time of year and also that nothing is etched in stone.
With that in mind, here is what stood out from the Dolphins' first depth chart:
OFFENSIVE HIGHLIGHTS
-- With Isaiah Wynn still on Active/PUP, Robert Jones is listed as the first-team left guard, with Kion Smith, Matt Jones and Chasen Hines behind him. Jones, who initially made the Dolphins roster as a rookie free agent, has plenty of starts in the NFL over his first few seasons.
-- Maybe this is something, maybe it isn't, but we do find it interesting that rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul is listed as the second-team left tackle behind Terron Armstead and not Kendall Lamm. Lamm is listed as the second-team right tackle and maybe the Dolphins simply wanted to have a different name.
-- The addition of veteran tight end Jonnu Smith in the offseason was an interesting one, but we've suggested all along not to think it means a diminished role for Durham Smythe, so no shocker here that it's Smythe who's listed as the first-teamer.
-- Lastly on offense, Malik Washington is listed fifth at the one wide receiver headed by Tyreek Hill, but that's not unusual when it comes to rookies to be listed at the bottom of the depth chart. The reality remains that Washington likely will make the 53-man roster.
DEFENSIVE HIGHLIGHTS
-- What jumps out here is Quinton Bell being listed as one of the two first-team outside linebackers, along with Emmanuel Ogbah. Of course, Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb currently aren't on the active roster, but this is still heady stuff.
-- Benito Jones, who's back in Miami after a few years in Detroit, got the first-team nod at defensive line along with Zach Sieler and Calais Campbell.
-- At cornerback, it's interesting that free agent pick-up Siran Neal is listed as a third-tream player behind Ethan Bonner and Cam Smith, though Neal's ticket to the 53-man roster probably is on special teams anyway.
-- Lastly, we turn to special teams, where what stands out here is that De'Von Achane is listed as the second-team kickoff returns behind Braxton Berrios, who's also the first-team punt returner. For those wondering, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are nowhere to be found among the kickoff returners.
DOLPHINS DEPTH CHART FOR PRESEASON OPENER
OFFENSE
WR Tyreek Hill, Braxton Berrios, Willie Snead IV, Braylon Sanders, Malik Washington.
LT Terron Armstead, Patrick Paul, Ryan Hayes
LG Robert Jones, Kion Smith, Matt Jones, Chasen Hines
C Aaron Brewer, Andrew Meyer, Sean Harlow
RG Liam Eichenburg, Jack Driscoll, Lester Cotton
RT Austin Jackson, Kendall Lamm, Bayron Matos
TE Durham Smythe, Jonnu Smith, Julian Hill, Jody Fortson Jr., Tanner Conner, Hayden Rucci
FB Alec Ingold
RB Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Chris Brooks
RB De'Von Achane, Salvon Ahmed, Jaylen Wright
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson
WR Jaylen Waddle, River Cracraft, Anthony Schwartz, Erik Ezukanma, Kyric McGowan, Je'Quan Burton
DEFENSE
DT Zach Sieler, Jonathan Harris, Neville Gallimore, Leonard Payne
DT Benito Jones, Teiar Tart, Brandon Pili
DT Calais Campbell, Da'Shawn Hand, Isaiah Mack
OLB Quinton Bell, Cam Brown, Grayson Murphy
LB David Long Jr., Anthony Walker Jr., Ezekiel Vandenburgh, Curtis Bolton
LB Jordyn Brooks, Duke Riley, Channing Tindall
OLB Emmanuel Ogbah, Chop Robinson, Mohamed Kamara
CB Jalen Ramsey, Cam Smith, Storm Duck
CB Kendall Fuller, Ethan Bonner, Siran Neal, Isaiah Johnson
NB Kader Kohou, Nik Needham, Jason Maitre
S Jevon Holland, Elijah Campbell, Pat McMorris
S Jordan Poyer, Marcus Maye, Jordan Colbert, Mark Perry
SPECIALISTS
K Jason Sanders
P Jake Bailey
H Jake Bailey
LS Blake Ferguson
KR Braxton Berrios, De'Von Achane, Anthony Schwartz, Malik Washington, Kyric McGowan
PR Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, Kyric McGowan, Malik Washington