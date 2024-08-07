Dolphins Looking at Wide Receivers
With injuries mounting at the position, the Miami Dolphins are conducting auditions at wide receiver.
The team brought in four wide receivers for workouts Wednesday morning, accoring to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.
Three of them have been identified as Mike Harley Jr., Deon Cain and Damiere Byrd.
Cain, a former Clemson standout, hasn't appeared in a regular season game since 2020 and has nine caree catches and six starts. Cain has good size at 6-2.
Byrd has 28 career starts, including one in 14 games with the Atlanta Falcons last season. He's more of a speedy wide receiver.
Harley has never appeared in an NFL game.
Odell Beckham Jr. remains on Active/PUP and has yet to practice in training camp.
Jaylen Waddle has missed the past two practices with an undisclosed issue and he was joined on the sideline Tuesday by veteran Braxton Berrios. Wide receiver Erik Ezukanam, who missed most of last season with a neck injury, hasn't practiced in more than a week, even though head coach Mike McDaniel said his current issue isn't related to that.
Finally, rookie seventh-round pick Tahj Washington, one of the two wide receivers the Dolphins took in the 20224 NFL draft, is on injured reserve.