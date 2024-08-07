All Dolphins

Dolphins Looking at Wide Receivers

The Miami Dolphins reportedly are having several workouts

Alain Poupart

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deon Cain attempts to catch a pass as Washington Football Team cornerback Torry McTyer defends in the first quarter at FedExField in a 2021 game.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deon Cain attempts to catch a pass as Washington Football Team cornerback Torry McTyer defends in the first quarter at FedExField in a 2021 game. / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With injuries mounting at the position, the Miami Dolphins are conducting auditions at wide receiver.

The team brought in four wide receivers for workouts Wednesday morning, accoring to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.

Three of them have been identified as Mike Harley Jr., Deon Cain and Damiere Byrd.

Cain, a former Clemson standout, hasn't appeared in a regular season game since 2020 and has nine caree catches and six starts. Cain has good size at 6-2.

Byrd has 28 career starts, including one in 14 games with the Atlanta Falcons last season. He's more of a speedy wide receiver.

Harley has never appeared in an NFL game.

Odell Beckham Jr. remains on Active/PUP and has yet to practice in training camp.

Jaylen Waddle has missed the past two practices with an undisclosed issue and he was joined on the sideline Tuesday by veteran Braxton Berrios. Wide receiver Erik Ezukanam, who missed most of last season with a neck injury, hasn't practiced in more than a week, even though head coach Mike McDaniel said his current issue isn't related to that.

Finally, rookie seventh-round pick Tahj Washington, one of the two wide receivers the Dolphins took in the 20224 NFL draft, is on injured reserve.

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News