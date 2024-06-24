Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Erik Ezukanma
The Miami Dolphins wide receiver room is crowded, yet they may have an “X-Factor” in Erik “Eazy-E” Ezukanma.
Entering his third season as a pro, Ezukanma has yet to see significant action since his selection in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. As a rookie, he only saw snaps in one game and made good on his lone target with a reception in the final regular season game of 2022.
Looking to rebound from a 2023 neck injury, Ezukanma has some new company in the Dolphins wideout group. Rookies Malik Washington and Tahj Washington, as well as veteran Odell Beckham Jr, join incumbent Dolphins Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft. The top portion of the room, of course, is led by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
However, the Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa must identify and utilize a viable third receiving option in 2024. In 2023, tight end Durham Smythe was right behind Hill and Waddle in several pass-catching statistics. This indicates that Miami sorely needed to upgrade the receivers room.
Ezukanma is the latest in our series examining players on the Dolphins’ roster heading into training camp. We look back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for 2024.
ERIK EZUKANMA, WR
Height: 6-2
Weight: 206 lbs.
Exp.: 3 Years
School: Texas Tech
How Acquired: Drafted in the 4th round (125th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft
2023 in Review
After being active in the Dolphins' first two games of 2023, Ezukanma’s season was cut short due to a neck injury. Interestingly enough, in those games last season, his number was called five times in rushing attempts.
In the Dolphins' Week 1 road game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Ezukanma took two carries for 17 yards. The following week at New England, he was given three opportunities to rush the ball and gained 5 yards. He also was targeted once in that game but did not have a reception.
Having just 39 offensive snaps in his NFL career thus far, Ezukanma is still a relatively fresh potential weapon for Mike McDaniel’s offense.
Contract/Cap Info
Ezukanma signed a four-year, $4.38 million contract with the Dolphins in 2022 that included a $724,992 signing bonus, all guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1.09 million.
This season, Ezukanma will earn a base salary of $985,000 while carrying a cap hit of $1.16 million and a dead cap value of $362,496 (per spotrac.com). He is signed through 2025 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.
2024 Preview
Ezukanma has a summer battle ahead at training camp, with the Dolphins needing to situate receivers 3 through 5, though Beckham would seem a heavy favorite for that third role. Even if six are kept, Ezukanma, the new Dolphins and a few practice squad players will all have their work cut out for them come July.
The investment in Ezukanma as a fourth-round draft pick two years ago, as well as McDaniel's use of him in the backfield as a runner, may give him a leg up on roster bubble receivers once camp begins.