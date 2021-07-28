Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResources
Search
The 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication

The 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication

NFL Draft Profile: Nick Broeker, Offensive Tackle, Ole Miss Rebels

NFL draft profile scouting report for Ole Miss offensive tackle, Nick Broeker
Author:
Publish date:
i
1200px-Ole_Miss_Rebels_logo.svg

#64
Pos: OT
Ht: 6040
Wt: 305
DOB: 10/7/00
Eligible: 2022
Springfield, IL
Sacred Heart-Griffin High School

Nick Broeker
Ole Miss Rebels

Pros:

Leinweber: A very good athlete in short areas, Broeker has twitch to him to get out of his stance quickly. He possesses the required step frequency and gets lateral on inside counters or in the run game. Managing to stay low with knee bend, Broker wins the leverage battle and prevents rushers from getting under his pads. He finds moderate success as a down blocker on combo blocks, opening the occasional running lane. Getting under defenders, Broeker is a finisher who uproots opponents late. Solid hips allow him to turn his pads.

Cons:

Leinweber: Lacking functional strength, he gets pushed around by heavy-handed defenders, twisting his upper body. Broeker does not have the arm length, causing him to get outreached. He often leans and falls off of blocks when defenders break the contact point. Lackluster length and strength as well as wide hands make him a power rush target as he does not anchor consistently. Broeker hangs on for too long instead of resetting his hands and power stepping to counter lateral movement. Indecisiveness and early timing cause him to miss with his punch in pass protection. He is not comfortable locating targets at the second level. His hands are often deconstructed easily, lacking heaviness. Broeker fails to recognize stunts.

Summary:

Leinweber: Athletic tackle in short areas who wins the leverage battle. Broeker lacks length and strength, making him a power rush target. He falls off of blocks and shows early and indecisive hands. Broeker projects as a developmental guard for a zone team to use his athleticism in the run game. He does not have the length to play tackle and needs to improve in a number of areas technically and physically to be ready for starting action. 

One-Liners

Leinweber: Athletic tackle in short areas who lacks length and strength. Projects as a zone guard.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.1 / 7.5

#64
Pos: OT
Ht: 6040
Wt: 305
DOB: 10/7/00
Eligible: 2022
Springfield, IL
Sacred Heart-Griffin High School

Nick Broeker
Ole Miss Rebels

Pros:

Leinweber: A very good athlete in short areas, Broeker has twitch to him to get out of his stance quickly. He possesses the required step frequency and gets lateral on inside counters or in the run game. Managing to stay low with knee bend, Broker wins the leverage battle and prevents rushers from getting under his pads. He finds moderate success as a down blocker on combo blocks, opening the occasional running lane. Getting under defenders, Broeker is a finisher who uproots opponents late. Solid hips allow him to turn his pads.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

Xavien Howard
News

Latest NFL News

GettyImages-1229304018-e1622828688819
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Cain Madden, Offensive Guard, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

USATSI_15920978
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Chris Steele, Cornerback, USC Trojans

USATSI_13686135
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Nick Broeker, Offensive Tackle, Ole Miss Rebels

USATSI_15388117
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jonathan Mingo, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss Rebels

Justin Hardy pic
News

Latest Alternative Football News

Deuce Vaughn (2)
News

Latest NFL Draft News

Jahleel Billingsley
NFL Draft

Five Tight Ends who could be First Round Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft

thumbnail_Zach Wilson
NFL Draft

The Rise of Zach Wilson: Why He Flew Up Draft Boards