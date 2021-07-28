NFL Draft Profile: Nick Broeker, Offensive Tackle, Ole Miss Rebels

#64

Pos: OT

Ht: 6040

Wt: 305

DOB: 10/7/00

Eligible: 2022

Springfield, IL

Sacred Heart-Griffin High School

Nick Broeker

Ole Miss Rebels

Pros:

Leinweber: A very good athlete in short areas, Broeker has twitch to him to get out of his stance quickly. He possesses the required step frequency and gets lateral on inside counters or in the run game. Managing to stay low with knee bend, Broker wins the leverage battle and prevents rushers from getting under his pads. He finds moderate success as a down blocker on combo blocks, opening the occasional running lane. Getting under defenders, Broeker is a finisher who uproots opponents late. Solid hips allow him to turn his pads.

Cons:

Leinweber: Lacking functional strength, he gets pushed around by heavy-handed defenders, twisting his upper body. Broeker does not have the arm length, causing him to get outreached. He often leans and falls off of blocks when defenders break the contact point. Lackluster length and strength as well as wide hands make him a power rush target as he does not anchor consistently. Broeker hangs on for too long instead of resetting his hands and power stepping to counter lateral movement. Indecisiveness and early timing cause him to miss with his punch in pass protection. He is not comfortable locating targets at the second level. His hands are often deconstructed easily, lacking heaviness. Broeker fails to recognize stunts.

Summary:

Leinweber: Athletic tackle in short areas who wins the leverage battle. Broeker lacks length and strength, making him a power rush target. He falls off of blocks and shows early and indecisive hands. Broeker projects as a developmental guard for a zone team to use his athleticism in the run game. He does not have the length to play tackle and needs to improve in a number of areas technically and physically to be ready for starting action.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Athletic tackle in short areas who lacks length and strength. Projects as a zone guard.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.1 / 7.5