NFL Draft Profile: Myles Murphy, Defensive End, Clemson Tigers

#98

Pos: DE

Ht: 6042

Wt: 265

40: 4.52

DOB: 1/3/2002

Hometown: Marietta, GA

High School: Hillgrove

Eligible: 2023

Myles Murphy

Clemson Tigers

One Liner

An experienced, versatile defensive lineman who is capable of playing any position with his hand in the dirt up front; possesses a quick first step, with excellent bend and athleticism.

Evaluation

One of the premier defensive line prospects in the nation, Murphy continues to grow and evolve each season. An immediate impact player as a freshman, the Georgia native demonstrates quick, first step-explosion, along with great strength and versatility. Murphy has been utilized on the outside to set the edge and has kicked inside when needed, showcasing multiple ways how he can be implemented at the next level. He added 15 pounds of bulk entering his second season, while maintaining his flexibility—has earned the nickname ‘Spiderman’ for being so bendy. The coaching staff has harped on him being more consistent, while paying closer attention to small details such as splits and assignments. In a concerted effort, Murphy has gone out of his way to learn every assignment of every position for every play. His continued discipline will be one area that scouts will want to see sustained, as Murphy is capable of winning at the collegiate level on pure talent alone. With his arrow pointing up, he could very well develop into a potential top ten overall selection when he does decide to declare for the NFL Draft.

Background

A five-star recruit and number one player in the state of Georgia, who contributed immediately as a true freshman; recruited to Clemson by Brandon Streeter and Lemanski Hall. Enters 2022 credited with 94 tackles (26.0 for loss), 11.0 sacks, five forced fumbles and three pass breakups in 963 snaps over 25 games (16 starts). Played for coach Philip Ironside at Hillgrove High School in Marietta, Georgia. Majoring in construction science and management. He had always planned to follow the path of his older brother, Max, who played defensive line at NAIA Worcester Polytechnic in Massachusetts and became an engineer, according to Greeneville Online. In high school, Myles worked on computer systems designed for building cars and small houses. Their father, Willard Murphy, was a standout linebacker for Chattanooga in college and then played for the Birmingham Stallions in the 1983 inaugural season of the United States Football League (USFL). Born January 3, 2002.

Quotable

“You know me, I always thought you had to go out and prove it. I’ve seen the improvement we were hoping for and Myles; he’s had a good spring. He’s tall. He’s fast. He’s explosive. He’s very strong. Got a lot of natural strength and had an excellent year last year.” – Former Clemson DC Brent Venables

Latest News

02/10/22 – This is an impressive note on one of Clemson’s star defensive ends. According to Pro Football Focus, Myles Murphy is the highest-graded Power Five edge rusher against the run since 2019. His grade of 92.2 in that area is better than Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson (91.8) and Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. (90.4). That’s certainly saying something, considering Hutchinson was a consensus All-American and the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2021 — and the potential No. 1 pick in April’s NFL Draft — while Anderson Jr. was a unanimous first-team All-American in 2021 and selected as the Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner, presented annually to the nation’s top defensive player. [Source: Clemson Insider]

03/26/21 – Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy had one of the biggest impacts on the defensive side of the ball as anyone in the nation in 2020—and he was only a true freshman. Now entering his second season in a Tiger uniform, he believes he is "way far ahead" where he was last season, and that is a scary thing for opposing offenses. "Last year physically I came in at 6-5, 265 and I was building into my college body," Murphy said. "Now that I'm in my college body, I'm way far ahead of where I need to be endurance-wise, and pretty much everything because I'm moving very well right now with my weight, and I'm looking good right now. "A lot of people don't realize that I played the whole last season between 275 and 278. Right now, I'm moving well with this weight at 280 so I'm good right now...Mentally, I'm for sure far ahead of where I was last year at this time. I wasn't really 100 percent into the playbook until after the opener. Now I'm in tune to the playbook and not just what I'm doing but the entire defense." [Source: All Clemson SI]