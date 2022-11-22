Skip to main content
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: HBCU Legacy Bowl Invite Tracker

With HBCU Legacy Bowl invites being sent out, the 2023 NFL Draft is nearing on the horizon. Track each invite going to draft prospects.

2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl invites are starting to be sent out to prospects, which means the NFL Draft is getting closer. Before the HBCU starts, keep track of the players that will be attending the event, and get to know them as players.

Click the player's name to view their scouting report.

Nov 17, 2022

RB Alfonzo Graham, Morgan State

S Raymond Boone, Bowie State

Nov 15, 2022

LB Stephan Pierre, Albany State

Nov 10, 2022

RB Markell Scott, Langston

Nov 8, 2022

RB Darius Hagans, Virginia State

Nov 3, 2022

EDGE Andrew Farmer, Lane

LB Jason Dumas, Southern

iDL Joshua Pryor, Bowie State

QB Larry Harrington, Langston

iOL Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

EDGE Ronnie Thomas, Mississippi Valley State

Other All-Star Game Invite Trackers

