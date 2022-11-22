2023 NFL Draft: HBCU Legacy Bowl Invite Tracker
With HBCU Legacy Bowl invites being sent out, the 2023 NFL Draft is nearing on the horizon. Track each invite going to draft prospects.
2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl invites are starting to be sent out to prospects, which means the NFL Draft is getting closer. Before the HBCU starts, keep track of the players that will be attending the event, and get to know them as players.
Click the player's name to view their scouting report.
Nov 17, 2022
RB Alfonzo Graham, Morgan State
S Raymond Boone, Bowie State
Nov 15, 2022
LB Stephan Pierre, Albany State
Nov 10, 2022
RB Markell Scott, Langston
Nov 8, 2022
RB Darius Hagans, Virginia State
Nov 3, 2022
EDGE Andrew Farmer, Lane
LB Jason Dumas, Southern
iDL Joshua Pryor, Bowie State
QB Larry Harrington, Langston
iOL Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
EDGE Ronnie Thomas, Mississippi Valley State