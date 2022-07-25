2023 NFL Draft: Reacting to the 2022 Preseason Big 12 All-Conference Team Selections

The 2022 college football season is almost upon us. That means it's time for the conferences to release their media-selected preseason all-conference teams. Many are not big fans of preseason all-conference teams, as they are usually based on projection and hype instead of actual performance. But going into the year, these teams serve as a useful tool for aggregating what the media is hearing about the top players in the FBS.

Earlier this month, the Big 12 released its 2022 preseason all-conference team. This article walks through the team from a 2023 NFL Draft perspective, considering the extent to which this team is consistent with the pre-2023 NFL Draft buzz. To see the full press release and the team from the Big 12, click here.

Offense

On the offensive side of the ball, two of the bigger names included on the team are Texas RB Bijan Robinson and Baylor OT Connor Galvin. Both are first-round talents. Robinson may slide into the second round, given the low value that NFL teams today place on the running back position. But in a weaker offensive tackle class, Galvin could rise throughout the season.

In 2021, Galvin was the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year. The Big 12's press release lists him at six-foot-seven, 310-pound. He is going to turn a lot of heads this season with how fluid he is in pass protection—he is quicker off the ball than you'd expect for his size, and he easily progresses through his blocks when he has to account for multiple defenders on a given play. He is a true left tackle.

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn hopes to hear his name in next year's draft. He and Robinson were the only two unanimous selections to the preseason all-conference team. The main drawback with Vaughn is his size; he is only listed at five-foot-six. But that didn't stop another famous Kansas State running back—Darren Sproles—from making a major impact in the league.

Wide receiver Quentin Johnston from TCU could make some waves this season. He checks all the boxes for what one might want in a split end: elite size, solid route-running ability on short patterns, and a good awareness of where the holes are in a defense. A few times in 2021, a curl route from Johnston would be the second or third read in the quarterback's progression, and he would find the perfect soft spot in the defense to be wide open when the quarterback came back his way after checking the first and second options. Keep an eye out for Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, too.

At tight end, Baylor's Ben Sims is not certain to be drafted, but he'll certainly make an NFL roster and could work his way into the draft conversation with a productive season.

West Virginia offensive lineman Zach Frazier looks like one of the best centers in next year's class if he decides to declare early. He is remarkably consistent, especially in pass protection, and his durability may be his best trait.

Some other offensive linemen to know include Iowa State's Trevor Downing and Baylor's Jacob Gall. Downing was an all-conference first-teamer last season and has started many games for the Cyclones at guard. He's more athletic than you might think, and he should end up in the mix among interior offensive linemen. Gall is also a terrific player who is a bit shorter than the average NFL offensive lineman, but he's been lights out for the Bears since transferring from Buffalo.

Defense

The story on defense is the defensive line. Throughout the summer, many have become a big fan of Baylor nose tackle Siaki Ika, a 350-pound black hole in the middle of the Bears' defensive front. He is an elite defensive lineman with a knack for getting into the backfield and disrupting plays. Ika moves extraordinarily well for his size and could be a first-rounder.

EDGE rushers Will McDonald IV of Iowa State and Felix Anudike-Uzomah of Kansas State are two of the best pass rushers in the class. McDonald has now put up gaudy stats for two years in a row, racking up 26 tackles for loss and 22 sacks over the last two seasons (in addition to seven forced fumbles). He is just 16 sacks away from the all-time FBS record of 45, set by Jaylon Ferguson of Louisiana Tech. McDonald's challenge will be consistency—he needs to bring it every play. But his numbers, as well as his pass-rush moves and speed off the ball, are impressive. He is firmly within the first-round discussion.

Meanwhile, Anudike-Uzomah is a powerful, sudden pass rusher with a high motor. He knocks back offensive linemen and often requires extra attention in pass-blocking schemes. Another big season for him, and he could also be a first-round player.

West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills is not getting as much hype going into the season, but he is another player to watch.

Among the linebackers, Texas's DeMarvion Overshown is the emotional leader of the Longhorns and a solid tackler. He projects as a middle-round player right now and figures to be the centerpiece of a decent Texas defense this season.

Shifting to the defensive backfield, TCU's Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is a favorite of many in the 2023 class. He is a smaller player who could project as a slot corner at the next level, but he blankets receivers and has the agility to keep up with opposing wideouts. Draft projections for Hodges-Tomlinson vary, but I had him in the first round of my latest mock draft and believe he has that level of talent. He is not the first Tomlinson to dominate at TCU; his uncle, NFL Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson, is a Horned Frogs legend.

Finally, don't sleep on Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr.

Special Teams

The last player to mention in this reaction piece is Oklahoma punter Michael Turk. Turk has two uncles who played in the NFL, including three-time Pro Bowl punter Matt Turk. After making the All-Big 12 First Team last season, he should be a mid-round selection.

Conclusion

The Big 12 will send many players into the NFL this year, especially in the defensive front seven. This year's preseason All-Big 12 team gives us a good window into which players go into the season as favorites to get drafted. Several Big 12 players who did not make this team will end up getting drafted, and we have no idea which new stars will emerge this season. But look out for this group of guys as the season gets underway.

