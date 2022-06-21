NFL Draft Profile: Quentin Johnston, Wide Receiver, TCU Horned Frogs

#1

Pos: WR

Ht: 6031

Wt: 193

40: 4.46

DOB: 09/06/

Hometown: Temple, TX

High School: Temple

Eligibility: 2023

Quentin Johnston

TCU Horned Frogs

One-Liner:

A tall, long, strong, explosive, and fast pass-catcher, Quentin Johnston is an exciting deep and jump-ball threat who wins with physicality after the catch. Though he has struggled with injuries and his athletic profile does not lend itself to high-level or diverse route running, the TCU receiver is an immediate low-level starter with elite upside.

Evaluation:

Though the TCU offense has not been known in recent years for its high-level draft prospects, the program’s top pass-catcher may be the best pure X-receiver projection in the expected 2023 NFL Draft class. Quentin Johnston boasts excellent size at a school-listed 6040 and 212 pounds; what’s more, he ostensibly has extremely long arms. The Horned Frogs’ standout exhibits notable linear burst, lateral burst, long speed, and play strength. At the line of scrimmage, Johnston uses his explosiveness, jab steps, hesitations, and hand usage to release. He quickly gets onto defensive backs’ toes and stacks them. The Texas native operates best on a vertical route tree. He employs some body language and directional manipulation up the stem and can win with push-offs at the break. Further, he can run post and corner routes without losing much pace. Additionally, he sometimes separates on sharp breaks because of the extent to which opponents respect his deep speed. He can run through physical coverage. With the pass in the air, Johnston displays stellar deep ball tracking and the body control to adjust to errant throws. Moreover, he has the size to box defenders out at the catch point underneath or over the shoulder and the length to high point, catch at extension, and win in 50-50 situations. His flexibility, focus, and strength enable him to win contested catches. Johnston brings the ball in at awkward and difficult angles - sometimes with one hand. After the catch, the TCU star is elusive with tackle-breaking power and strong leg drive. He regularly works through the first defender. All the same, Johnston may be limited early in his NFL career. For the most part, he practices very little salesmanship in his route running and throws his hands late against physical coverage. His high pad level and tall frame make him even more vulnerable to contact. Solid punches can slow or even stifle him at the line or in his route. He struggles with sharp cuts and cannot consistently string changes of direction together. When working to secure passes, Johnston sometimes allows the ball too far into his body and allows defensive backs to make a play while simultaneously making the catching process more difficult. He struggles with some focus and catch-technique drops. He does not have home run speed with the ball in his hands. Johnston is an underwhelming blocker. He was limited by injuries in 2021.

Grade:

2nd Round