NFL Draft Profile: Will McDonald IV, Defensive End, Iowa State Cyclones

#9

Pos: DE

Ht: 6040

Wt: 230

DOB: 6/4/99

Eligible: 2022

Pewaukee, WI

Waukesha North High School

Will McDonald IV

Iowa State Cylcones

Pros:

Lamattina: McDonald IV has an extremely quick first step off the line of scrimmage. He is always in a hurry to get out of his stance and into his process, operating with explosiveness. Stays engaged on every down, even if he is on the weak side of the play. His frame offers a lot of length and the versatility that comes with that. Has the ability to dip the shoulder and get through the offensive tackle. His speed and suddenness allows him to rush on the outside and the inside efficiently. Often utilizes a spin move to get off the lineman and mix up his approach to the pass rush. Does well in space when he is tasked with a contain assignment on the edge.

Cons:

Lamattina: Listed at 245 lbs last season, McDonald IV was a bit small and light for the position he played. Isn’t a high-impact run defender because his functional strength lets him down and causes him to lose leverage if a blocker sticks to him. Because of his taller frame, he is unable to drop low as he is bending the edge. He stays too upright as he bends at times because of ankle stiffness.

Summary:

Lamattina: Will McDonald IV played mainly as a 5-technique or 7-technique in the Iowa State Cyclones’ odd front. Also got some experience playing a stand-up, 9-technique role. His frame is too thin to play a traditional edge role in the NFL so he will have to add more mass. He does offer the length and athleticism at his size to carve out a role if that does happen, though. He flashes the ability to be a quality pass rusher because of his athleticism and ability to mix and match his pass rush moves on the outside and inside.

Background:

Hometown is Pewaukee, Wisconsin. Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. Ranked as the 3rd best player from Wisconsin and 47th best weakside defensive end in the nation. Selected to first-team all-state in 2017. Also a two-time all-region selection. Other than football, McDonald IV lettered in baseball, basketball and track and field. Was named the 2018 Classic 8 Player of the Year in basketball. Track and field discus champion and placed third in the high jump. Parents are Wilbert McDonald and Chandra Williams. Majoring in liberal studies.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Will McDonald IV may be too thin at this moment to have a solidified role in the NFL. If he is able to add mass without losing his quickness and athleticism, he could be a riser in the process.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.1 / 8.0