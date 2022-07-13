NFL Draft Profile: Connor Galvin, Offensive Lineman, Baylor Bears

#76

Pos: OT

Ht: 6056

Wt: 310

40: 5.12

DOB: 03/11/

Hometown: Katy, TX

High School: Katy

Eligibility: 2023

Connor Galvin Baylor Bears

One-Liner:

A long and powerful tackle that has few holes in his game, Galvin can make his way atop his draft class with another year of quality play.

Evaluation:

Lengthy with athletically built frame. Has room to add more mass without becoming sloppy. Sound in his technique, leveraging his height and arm length against opposing pass rushers. Wins in his short sets, attacking defenders with pop. Sets at a C angle but can drop his pads and gather inside. Perfect anchor technique-shifts his weight, torques his hips, and plays long through the point of attack. Consistently wins at the junction point, swatting hands and stopping pass rushers from resetting their attack, all the while maintaining pocket presence. Mental processing is fluid, eyeing defensive backs and picking up the blitz. Will finish smaller plays with ease, don't want minute defenders anywhere him. Will hold his block longer than needed, and exerts true force accordingly. Can react to stunts and games in both a timely and positive manner. Hand placement that can be countered on initial contact, leaves space to attack inside. Not a high-end athlete, labors in space and displays stiffness. A little fast to the second level, leaving his first responsibility there to make plays. Can be too patient in his set, leaving an inside track for defenders. Speed and agility threaten him, only real issues in pass pro show here. Can tip-off pass vs run based on his pre-snap eye alignment. Galvin is a talented tackle, whose length, power, and technique will leave teams coveting his services.

Grade:

2nd Round

Quotes:

“Baylor lost plenty NFL talent, including four Senior Bowlers, but LT Connor Galvin returns for fifth year with 37 career starts. Will be one of most pro-ready pass protectors in 2023 draft. Reminds us of Jets fourth-rounder Max Mitchell.”

Jim Nagy, Director of Senior Bowl, Via Twitter

Background:

Connor Galvin from Katy, Texas, and attended Katy High School, is a versatile left tackle for the Bears and in 20221, started all fourteen games for the Bears at Left Tackle. He was also awarded the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year at Baylor and All Big 12 First Team. Even as a freshman, he appeared in double digit games and made an impact for his team. He also had been successful in the classroom where he was earned Big 12 Honor Roll three times. In high school, he was a four star prospect and is the son of Amy Gorecki and Dean Galvin.