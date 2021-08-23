NFL Draft Profile: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Cornerback, TCU Horned Frogs

#1

Pos: CB

Ht: 5090

Wt: 177

DOB: 1/10/00

Eligible: 2022

Waco, TX

Midway High School

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

TCU Horned Frogs

Pros:

Lamattina: Stays patient in his backpedal, rarely bites hard when receivers try to sell on double moves. Plays physically in press coverage, which suits his best style of play. He can match speed with vertical receivers to keep them in his hip pocket throughout the longevity of their routes. Extremely physical at the catch point to disrupt receivers trying to haul passes in. Ability to get his head around without causing any penalties paired with his ball skills popped out as an elite part of his game. He brings a lot of energy to the defense and his teammates. Closing speed is phenomenal once he gets up and out of his feet.

Cons:

Lamattina: Extremely undersized, both in terms of height and weight. Hips aren’t as fluid as you’d think for someone his size. Struggles with quick changes of direction when adjusting to routes. Leaves a lot of cushion on underneath routes in zone or off-coverage and leads to easy completions on those plays. Receivers with different release packages and good fluidity cause Hodges-Tomlinson to get his feet stuck in the ground. Will sometimes flip his hips the wrong way and get caught out of position. Worried if his play strength will translate with how small and thin he is. Plays less consistent in off-coverage.

Summary:

Lamattina: Despite his smaller size and frame, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson played on the outside for the TCU defense. His ability in press coverage stood out as his best fit in a defense. This is because his physicality at the line of scrimmage matched with his short-area speed to close down on underneath receivers. His deficiencies come with his size and concerns with how he will be able to plug into a defense on a reliable level. In off-coverage or in zone, his hip fluidity is behind where it should be to cover with consistency against quality receivers with good route running ability. He will need to come in and be a core special teams player while a team can mold him into a pure slot defender or overhang safety.

Background:

Hometown is Waco, Texas. Played at Midway High School. Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. First-Team All-District 12-6A. He is the nephew of LaDanian Tomlinson, former TCU legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer at running back for the San Diego Chargers.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Hodges-Tomlinson is an undersized defensive back who has shown flashes of becoming a good slot defender at the next level, but the concerns with size and durability will loom over him in the pre-draft process.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.1 / 7.8