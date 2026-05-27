Five Sixth-Round NFL Draft Steals That Will Make Teams Look Foolish

There were 35 selections made throughout the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Scouting staffs around the league are tasked with flexing their muscles in the second-last round of the NFL Draft. That's when deeper scouting analysis pays off.

Finding sixth-round steals can totally transform a draft class. Some franchises navigate those opportunities better than others. Drafting appropriate developmental prospects keeps rosters healthy while potentially providing succession plans for aging assets.

We've identified our five favorite sixth-round sleeper picks from the 2026 NFL Draft. The following prospects are high-upside players who appear capable of developing into keynote performers for their organizations during their rookie contract. Don't underrate these value selections.

2026 NFL Draft: Five Biggest 6th-Round Sleeper Steals

Kaytron Allen, RB, Washington Commanders

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) scores a rushing touchdown during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders selected former Penn State running back Kaytron Allen at No. 187 overall. He enjoyed a decorated career with the Nittany Lions, leaving the program as its all-time leading rusher with 4,180 yards. Allen isn't overly dynamic or explosive, but he's tough and physical with pro-ready vision.

The Commanders lack a bell-cow at running back. With Rachaad White and Bill Croskey-Merritt listed as the favorites to command carries, there's wiggle room for Allen to carve out a role for himself in an unsettled backfield. Allen could prove to be a sixth-round contributor.

Brian Parker II, IOL, Cincinnati Bengals

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) during the second half against North Carolina at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Duke's Brian Parker II was one of the more underrated interior offensive linemen prospects. He played tackle throughout his entire college career, but is making the permanent move inside due to physical shortcomings. Parker projects to play the position with sound technique and excellent body control. That's just the way he's wired.

The Cincinnati Bengals have needed to improve their interior. Parker gives them a high upside reserve with future starter potential. The former Duke standout should provide some positional flexibility at guard as well.

Demond Claiborne, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings should be getting an elusive and athletic runner in sixth-round back Demond Claiborne. He ran a 4.37 at the NFL Combine and looked incredibly explosive. Claiborne has a slasher's approach that leads to big-time gains in the open field.

The Vikings have the veteran Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason at running back. They finished 23rd in rushing last season and lacked an explosive element in the backfield. That could change with Kyler Murray at quarterback. Claiborne lacks the profile of an every-down back, but his speed and athleticism could offer nice change-of-pace results.

Harold Perkins Jr., LB, Atlanta Falcons

Nov 4, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) scrambles up the field against LSU Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (4) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the LSU Tigers 42-28. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Harold Perkins Jr.'s college career was a whirlwind at LSU. The former five-star recruit immediately hit the ground running as a Freshman All-American selection in 2022, and followed that up with another productive season in 2023. Perkins then tore his ACL in 2024 and returned in 2025, albeit as a less productive version of himself.

Perkins is a tweener and slightly undersized, but if the Atlanta Falcons can get him back to his pre-injury form, they'll get a flat-out playmaker. The New Orleans native notched 35.5 tackles for loss and 17 sacks in four campaigns. Perkins' baseline athleticism is worth the dice roll.

Pat Coogan, IOL, Tennessee Titans

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana offensive lineman Pat Coogan (OL14) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans have a short-term solution at center in veteran journeyman Austin Schlottmann. He previously played for new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll with the New York Giants. Meanwhile, sixth-round rookie Pat Coogan will develop behind the scenes.

The Titans believe Coogan possesses the mental make-up, maturity, leadership, and toughness to become their eventual starter. Coogan played in consecutive National Championships with Notre Dame and Indiana. He probably won't compete for the starting gig in 2026, but don't be shocked if he's playing in the starting lineup by 2027.