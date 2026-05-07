Late-Round Steal Draft Picks With the Best Chance to Start This Year
The strength of the 2026 NFL Draft was evident throughout the latter rounds. Though the overall class was described as historically weak, that was more of a first-round problem. Scouts and execs agreed that underdog talents were available throughout Day 3.
Finding sleeper prospects in Rounds 3-7 separates good drafts from uninspiring ones. Various organizations navigated those challenges better than others. With that analysis in mind, we've identified a handful of late-round 2026 draft picks with an excellent chance to establish themselves as starters this year.
2026 NFL Draft: Late-Round Selections With Best Chance to Start This Season
Keionte Scott, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers arguably made the best value pick of the entire 2026 NFL Draft when they selected Keionte Scott at No. 116 overall in the fourth round. Seen as a potential second-rounder during the pre-draft process, he's a highly instinctual defensive back with the versatility to play safety and nickel cornerback. The Buccaneers are loaded in the secondary, but Scott is so flexible that he'll likely fill in at numerous spots as needed when injuries start popping up.
Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are rebuilding this roster from the ground up. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan got rid of both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this offseason. Signing Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell in free agency don't exactly offer them like-for-like replacements. The Dolphins made a league-high 13 picks in the NFL Draft. Caleb Douglas was the first receiver they drafted, and the next one, Chris Bell, is recovering from a torn ACL injury. Douglas has a terrific opportunity to be an instant starter in Miami.
Fernando Carmona, IOL, Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans entered the 2026 NFL Draft needing to acquire multiple interior offensive linemen and former Arkansas guard Fernando Carmona was the first one they drafted. They have a vacancy at right guard, because 2025 starter Kevin Zeitler remains available in free agency. Some believe sophomore blocker Jackson Slater is internally viewed as a better fit at center. If true, Carmona would enter a training camp competition with low-cost free agency signing Cordell Volson for the right-sided gig.
Sam Hecht, IOL, Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers went into free agency needing a new starting center. They signed Luke Fortner to a one-year modest contract to serve as a short-term solution. Prematurely labeled a bust, Fortner finally had his breakout season with the New Orleans Saints in 2025, but he's hardly an established veteran. The Panthers also drafted former Kansas State center Sam Hecht in the fifth round. Hecht will start training camp behind Fortner, but this should at least be a legitimate competition.
Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens aren't bringing veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back. Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers will continue in their roles as the starters in base formation. When the Ravens are in 11 personnel, 2024 fourth-round pick Devontez Walker projects to replace Hopkins. Walker had seven catches as a rookie, albeit for 157 yards and four touchdowns (22.4 yards per catch). There's excitement over his expanded role, but don't rule out third-round pick Ja'Kobi Lane (or fourth-round selection Elijah Sarratt) getting into the mix for the snaps left behind.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL