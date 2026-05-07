Late-Round Steal Draft Picks With the Best Chance to Start This Year

The strength of the 2026 NFL Draft was evident throughout the latter rounds. Though the overall class was described as historically weak, that was more of a first-round problem. Scouts and execs agreed that underdog talents were available throughout Day 3.

Finding sleeper prospects in Rounds 3-7 separates good drafts from uninspiring ones. Various organizations navigated those challenges better than others. With that analysis in mind, we've identified a handful of late-round 2026 draft picks with an excellent chance to establish themselves as starters this year.



2026 NFL Draft: Late-Round Selections With Best Chance to Start This Season

Keionte Scott, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) returns an interception for a touchdown during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers arguably made the best value pick of the entire 2026 NFL Draft when they selected Keionte Scott at No. 116 overall in the fourth round. Seen as a potential second-rounder during the pre-draft process, he's a highly instinctual defensive back with the versatility to play safety and nickel cornerback. The Buccaneers are loaded in the secondary, but Scott is so flexible that he'll likely fill in at numerous spots as needed when injuries start popping up.

Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Caleb Douglas (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins are rebuilding this roster from the ground up. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan got rid of both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this offseason. Signing Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell in free agency don't exactly offer them like-for-like replacements. The Dolphins made a league-high 13 picks in the NFL Draft. Caleb Douglas was the first receiver they drafted, and the next one, Chris Bell, is recovering from a torn ACL injury. Douglas has a terrific opportunity to be an instant starter in Miami.

Fernando Carmona, IOL, Tennessee Titans

Sep 21, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Fernando Carmona (55) celebrates with fans after the Razorbacks beat the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans entered the 2026 NFL Draft needing to acquire multiple interior offensive linemen and former Arkansas guard Fernando Carmona was the first one they drafted. They have a vacancy at right guard, because 2025 starter Kevin Zeitler remains available in free agency. Some believe sophomore blocker Jackson Slater is internally viewed as a better fit at center. If true, Carmona would enter a training camp competition with low-cost free agency signing Cordell Volson for the right-sided gig.

Sam Hecht, IOL, Carolina Panthers

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers went into free agency needing a new starting center. They signed Luke Fortner to a one-year modest contract to serve as a short-term solution. Prematurely labeled a bust, Fortner finally had his breakout season with the New Orleans Saints in 2025, but he's hardly an established veteran. The Panthers also drafted former Kansas State center Sam Hecht in the fifth round. Hecht will start training camp behind Fortner, but this should at least be a legitimate competition.

Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) warms up on the field before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens aren't bringing veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back. Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers will continue in their roles as the starters in base formation. When the Ravens are in 11 personnel, 2024 fourth-round pick Devontez Walker projects to replace Hopkins. Walker had seven catches as a rookie, albeit for 157 yards and four touchdowns (22.4 yards per catch). There's excitement over his expanded role, but don't rule out third-round pick Ja'Kobi Lane (or fourth-round selection Elijah Sarratt) getting into the mix for the snaps left behind.