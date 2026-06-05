Seventh-Round NFL Draft Steals That Deserve Far More Attention

Following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, we identified our five favorite seventh-round selections. Finding sleeper prospects in the final round could place a bow on a very stellar draft class. In total, there were 41 selections made throughout the seventh round, offering plenty of opportunities to find hidden gems.

Our initial list included VJ Payne (Jets), Seth McGowan (Colts), Landon Robinson (Bengals), Andre Fuller (Seahawks), and Max Llewellyn (Dolphins). There were alternative seventh-round picks that could develop into late-round steals. We're building on our initial analysis to converse about additional seventh rounders.

We’ve identified five additional seventh-round picks that deserve more recognition.

2026 NFL Draft: Potential 7th-Round Steals

Jack Endries, TE, Cincinnati Bengals

Sep 13, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Jack Endries (88) walks off the field after a game against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Jack Endries had a big season at Cal in 2024, establishing himself as Fernando Mendoza's go-to target while recording a team-high 56 catches for 623 yards. Endries then decided to transfer to Texas and expand his horizons. He was still effective with the Longhorns in 2025 while becoming a more well-rounded player.

The Cincinnati Bengals have a crowded tight end room, but there aren't many long-term solutions present. Endries could eventually climb the depth chart as the TE2 during his rookie contract. Endries is still developing as a blocker, but has an intriguing skill set as a pure route runner.

Deven Eastern, DL, Seattle Seahawks

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Deven Eastern (91) celebrates against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Deven Eastern is a traits-based prospect. The Shakopee, Minnesota native measured in at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds at the NFL Combine with 34-inch arms and 10-inch hands. Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is the ideal teacher to develop a prospect with those natural advantages.

That's partially why the Seahawks drafted Eastern with a seventh-round pick. He'll likely spend his rookie campaign attempting to get onto a competitive 53-man roster that is loaded with talented defensive lineman. Eastern requires some extra seasoning, but he could develop into a useful player.

Tyre West, DL, Detroit Lions

Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West (42) during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers arguably under-utilized Tyre West in their defense. He was stuck in a deep rotational role and often asked to play selfless positions like five-tech. Even still, West managed to produce a career-high four sacks this past campaign.

West's inside-outside flexibility will be appreciated by the Detroit Lions. He could manage to develop into a rotational asset, which is a victory for a seventh-round selection. West uses first-step explosiveness to impact the opposing backfield.

Rayshaun Benny, DT, Baltimore Ravens

Michigan defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny (26) watches warmup during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 20, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rayshaun Benny was another late-round draft prospect whose production was stifled by the role he was asked to play. Michigan primarily played Benny in a run-stopping role. He had 64 tackles over the previous two seasons as a result, but just 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Benny can play a versatile role due to desirable length and a pro-ready frame that's ready to engage with NFL offensive lineman. The Baltimore Ravens should find a 53-man roster spot for him. Benny is a nicely developed two-gapper with accurate, consistent hands.

Tim Keenan III, NT, Los Angeles Rams

Alabama's Tim Keenan III (96) celebrates a play in the second half of the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams prioritized improving their run defense with their final draft pick, selecting Tim Keenan III in the seventh round. Keenan is a gritty and physical nose tackle who lacks athleticism to play on passing downs. He'll have a defined role in Chris Shula's defense.

Keenan registered 40 tackles, and 7.5 TFLs with 2.5 sacks in 2024. His 2025 campaign was limited by a high-ankle sprain, but he was still named a team captain. Keenan could be an early-down asset for the Rams.