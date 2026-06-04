Sixth-Round NFL Draft Sleepers Hiding in Plain Sight (And Why They'll Prove You Wrong)
We recently revealed our preferred sixth-round selections from the 2026 NFL Draft. We specifically ranked the top-five picks. In totality, there were 35 total selections made throughout the sixth round.
There were alternative sixth-round picks that captured our attention. Our initial list included Kaytron Allen (Commanders), Brian Parker II (Bengals), Demond Claiborne (Vikings), Harold Perkins Jr. (Falcons), and Pat Coogan (Titans). We're expanding our analysis to discuss other sixth-round picks.
We’ve identified five additional sixth-round picks that deserve your appreciation.
2026 NFL Draft: Slept-On Sixth-Round Picks
CJ Daniels, WR, Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams didn't prioritize the wide receiver position until the sixth round despite the aging Davante Adams being on an expiring contract. Nonetheless, they may have gotten a major sleeper in CJ Daniels. Daniels projects as another Les McVay and Sean McVay steal.
Daniels is a savvy route runner who uses a variety of tactics to create separation. He was extremely competitive at the catch point at both LSU and Miami. Daniels will outperform sixth-round expectations in Los Angeles.
Alex Harkey, IOL, Los Angeles Chargers
Alex Harkey drew a significant amount of interest at Oregon's Pro Day. He had suffered an injury during the season, so teams flocked to Eugene to watch him go through workouts. Harkey impressed those in attendance by showcasing versatility, playing multiple positions during the workout.
The Los Angeles Chargers are getting a flexible and mature blocker. Harkey, a college tackle, is a developmental prospect for Mike McDaniel at guard in a zone-based scheme. Harkey possesses the traits required to develop into a useful interior lineman.
Caden Curry, DL, Indianapolis Colts
Caden Curry is a no-nonsense defensive lineman who took complete advantage of his opportunity to start for Ohio State in 2025. Despite all the talent throughout the Buckeyes' roster, it was Curry that led the Buckeyes defense with 16.5 tackles for loss. He also tied for ninth in the FBS with 11 sacks and totaled 66 tackles.
Curry possesses NFL-ready size, but arm length deficiencies contributed to him being a sixth-round pick. The athletic traits are also average at best. Curry plays with a red-hot motor and his football IQ helped lead to eye-popping production.
Matt Gulbin, IOL, Washington Commanders
NFL teams appreciate versatility when drafting late-round offensive lineman and Matt Gulbin possessed it in bunches. The former Wake-Forest-to-Michigan-State transfer compiled starts at both guard positions and center. Center is probably Gulbin's best position moving forward.
Gulbin is a tough, hard-nosed blocker who pushes defenders around. The Wilton, Connecticut native displays tremendous power on tape. Gulbin has a strong anchor in pass protection and takes good angles to linebackers. He'll carve out a role for himself in Washington.
Jack Kelly, LB, New York Giants
Jack Kelly is a throwback two-down linebacker who was a two-time team captain. His leadership and maturity was appreciated by both Weber State and BYU. Kelly proved capable of playing at a bigger program by producing more than 100 tackles and 23.5 tackles for loss in two seasons with the Cougars.
Kelly was also an incredibly effective blitzer, showcasing an understanding of rush angles. He'll begin on special teams for the New York Giants. Kelly could be a really good third-phase defender.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL