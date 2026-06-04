Sixth-Round NFL Draft Sleepers Hiding in Plain Sight (And Why They'll Prove You Wrong)

We recently revealed our preferred sixth-round selections from the 2026 NFL Draft. We specifically ranked the top-five picks. In totality, there were 35 total selections made throughout the sixth round.

There were alternative sixth-round picks that captured our attention. Our initial list included Kaytron Allen (Commanders), Brian Parker II (Bengals), Demond Claiborne (Vikings), Harold Perkins Jr. (Falcons), and Pat Coogan (Titans). We're expanding our analysis to discuss other sixth-round picks.

We’ve identified five additional sixth-round picks that deserve your appreciation.

2026 NFL Draft: Slept-On Sixth-Round Picks

CJ Daniels, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams didn't prioritize the wide receiver position until the sixth round despite the aging Davante Adams being on an expiring contract. Nonetheless, they may have gotten a major sleeper in CJ Daniels. Daniels projects as another Les McVay and Sean McVay steal.

Daniels is a savvy route runner who uses a variety of tactics to create separation. He was extremely competitive at the catch point at both LSU and Miami. Daniels will outperform sixth-round expectations in Los Angeles.

Alex Harkey, IOL, Los Angeles Chargers

Alex Harkey celebrates at the end of the Oregon Spring game at Autzen in Eugene April 26, 2025 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alex Harkey drew a significant amount of interest at Oregon's Pro Day. He had suffered an injury during the season, so teams flocked to Eugene to watch him go through workouts. Harkey impressed those in attendance by showcasing versatility, playing multiple positions during the workout.

The Los Angeles Chargers are getting a flexible and mature blocker. Harkey, a college tackle, is a developmental prospect for Mike McDaniel at guard in a zone-based scheme. Harkey possesses the traits required to develop into a useful interior lineman.

Caden Curry, DL, Indianapolis Colts

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry speaks during the Cotton Bowl Media Day at AT&T Stadium in Dallas prior to the College Football Playoff matchup against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 29, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caden Curry is a no-nonsense defensive lineman who took complete advantage of his opportunity to start for Ohio State in 2025. Despite all the talent throughout the Buckeyes' roster, it was Curry that led the Buckeyes defense with 16.5 tackles for loss. He also tied for ninth in the FBS with 11 sacks and totaled 66 tackles.

Curry possesses NFL-ready size, but arm length deficiencies contributed to him being a sixth-round pick. The athletic traits are also average at best. Curry plays with a red-hot motor and his football IQ helped lead to eye-popping production.

Matt Gulbin, IOL, Washington Commanders

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State offensive lineman Matt Gulbin (OL25) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

NFL teams appreciate versatility when drafting late-round offensive lineman and Matt Gulbin possessed it in bunches. The former Wake-Forest-to-Michigan-State transfer compiled starts at both guard positions and center. Center is probably Gulbin's best position moving forward.

Gulbin is a tough, hard-nosed blocker who pushes defenders around. The Wilton, Connecticut native displays tremendous power on tape. Gulbin has a strong anchor in pass protection and takes good angles to linebackers. He'll carve out a role for himself in Washington.

Jack Kelly, LB, New York Giants

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; BYU linebacker Jack Kelly answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Jack Kelly is a throwback two-down linebacker who was a two-time team captain. His leadership and maturity was appreciated by both Weber State and BYU. Kelly proved capable of playing at a bigger program by producing more than 100 tackles and 23.5 tackles for loss in two seasons with the Cougars.

Kelly was also an incredibly effective blitzer, showcasing an understanding of rush angles. He'll begin on special teams for the New York Giants. Kelly could be a really good third-phase defender.