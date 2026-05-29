2026 NFL Draft: Late-Round Wide Receivers Set to Become Shocking Steals

A total of 36 wide receivers were selected throughout the 2026 NFL Draft. That was a position-high amount across the three-day event. More than half (19) were selected via Day Three (Rounds 4-7) decisions.

Some of the most impactful wideouts in the NFL were selected on Day Three. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Puka Nacua are two obvious success stories. Finding productive receivers in Rounds 4-7 keeps rosters healthy while flipping depth charts.

We've identified five eye-opening Day Three selections at wide receiver. The following pass-catching prospects could develop into sleepers and steals. They are the definition of late-round value additions.

2026 NFL Draft: Best Day 3 Wide Receiver Picks

Elijah Sarratt, WR, Baltimore Ravens (Round 4, No. 115)

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) kisses the championship trophy Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, after defeating the Miami (FL) Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens drafted wide receivers with back-to-back picks, getting Ja'Kobi Lane in the third round and Elijah Sarratt in the fourth. The latter selection projects to make a quicker impact. Sarratt is a big-bodied wideout who could help the Ravens replace what DeAndre Hopkins and Isaiah Likely gave them in the red zone.

Sarratt led the entire FBS with 15 receiving touchdowns in 2025 en route to winning the National Championship with Indiana. He developed into the go-to clutch playmaker for quarterback Fernando Mendoza despite sharing the field with future first-round pick Omar Cooper Jr. Sarratt is competitive with elite catch-point ability.

Skyler Bell, WR, Buffalo Bills (Round 4, No. 125)

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the catch for a touchdown against UAB Blazers safety AJ Brown (20) in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Skyler Bell's experience at UConn should allow him to make a smooth transition to the pros. The former Huskies standout was an extremely high-volume weapon, ranking second in the entire FBS with 1,278 receiving yards. Bell's program-record 101 receptions also finished fourth in the nation, and his 13 touchdowns tied for third place.

The Buffalo Bills are getting a versatile inside-outside receiver with take-the-top-off speed. There's competition for reps in a Bills wideout room that has lacked a clear-cut No. 1 wideout in recent years. It's a crowded position in Buffalo, but Bell possesses every trait required to quickly endear himself to Josh Allen.

Bryce Lance, WR, New Orleans Saints (Round 4, No. 136)

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State wideout Bryce Lance (WO26) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There's no denying that Bryce Lance requires a significant amount of development before he can make an NFL impact. Lance relied on pure athleticism to run past FCS defensive backs while running a simple route tree. It's also worth noting his rare and elite athleticism is worth being patient with.

Lance is 6-foot-3, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds, and leaped a 41.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-1 broad jump at the NFL Combine. The younger brother of quarterback Trey Lance, he scored an unfathomable 17 receiving touchdowns in 2024 and later became the first receiver in North Dakota State history to record consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Lance is supremely athletic and productive, and the New Orleans Saints will attempt to smooth out the rougher edges of his profile.

Colbie Young, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (Round 4, No. 140)

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia wideout Colbie Young (WO46) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We identified Colbie Young as one of the more underrated pre-draft receivers. The former Lackawanna College and Miami transfer turned heads at the NFL Combine by running a 4.49, an extremely impressive result at 6-foot-5 and 218 pounds. Young is a high-pointer who is tough to tackle in the open field.

A 2024 arrest and suspension that eventually led to dropped charges and a no-contest plea contributed to his draft positioning. The Cincinnati Bengals believe they're getting a talented and athletic prospect who will stay out of trouble moving forward. Young is talented enough to contribute in a high-octane offense.

CJ Daniels, WR, Los Angeles Rams (Round 6, No. 197)

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) reacts after a run against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams entered the draft possibly needing a successor for Davante Adams, who is entering the final year of his contract. Nobody expected them to wait until the sixth round and their second-last selection to pick one. That'll matter little if CJ Daniels develops into the steal Sean McVay and Les Snead think he's capable of becoming.

Daniels has some underrated route-running abilities and he also thrived as a contested-catch winner at both LSU and Miami. The Rams obviously know a little something about late-round receivers after landing Puka Nacua, one of the steals of the decade. Daniels has a favorable outlook in L.A.