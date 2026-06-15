Sleeper Rookie Pass-Catchers Are Creating Unexpected Minicamp Buzz

Some NFL teams were still conducting Organized Team Activities (OTAs) last week. Others had already transitioned to mandatory minicamp. One consistent theme around the league regardless of the offseason phase is that rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft are making plays.

Pass catchers dominated the draft. A league-high 36 wide receivers were selected. This was also among the stronger tight end classes in recent memory. That's led to impressive practice performances at OTAs and minicamp.

The latest batch of practices has brought more standout rookie performances. We've paid close attention to what's transpiring at OTAs and minicamp. These rookie underrated rookies put forth strong showings lately.

2026 NFL Draft: Latest Standout Pass Catchers From OTAs/Minicamp

Zavion Thomas, WR, Chicago Bears

One of the more surprising rookie performers throughout OTAs has been Chicago Bears receiver Zavion Thomas. General manager Ryan Poles was criticized for spending the 89th selection on Thomas, who was never more than a 500-yard receiver in college. Despite that, his breathtaking speed has made an instant impact at Bears practice.

Thomas caught another offseason touchdown on Day Three of minicamp, per Clay Harbor. Thomas ran 4.28 at the NFL Combine and projects as an elite returner on special teams. The Bears were quietly impressed with him at OTAs and minicamp, and he'll enter training camp with momentum at his back.

Eli Raridon, TE, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots recently held their third minicamp practice. Notre Dame's Eli Raridon was among the more underrated prospects in a strong tight end class. The Patriots drafted Raridon with the 95th selection, and he's been turning heads ever since.

Raridon caught a touchdown from starting quarterback Drake Maye at minicamp, according to local reporters. The former Fighting Irish standout has routinely gotten first-team reps with the starting offense this offseason. Raridon has a bright future as a contributor with the Patriots.

Jeff Caldwell, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

One of the most popular undrafted free agents at wide receiver was Cincinnati's Jeff Caldwell. Caldwell went undrafted despite being 6-5 and an NFL Combine performance that included a 4.31 result in the 40-yard dash and a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump. His raw skill set led to him going undrafted, and the Kansas City Chiefs pounced on his availability.

The Chiefs have competition for wide receiver spots on the 53-man roster and Caldwell has seemingly been taking advantage of his opportunity. The former Lindenwood transfer recently had a toe-tapping touchdown during 7-on-7 drills, per senior Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen. Caldwell has elite traits worth developing.