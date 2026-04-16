2026 NFL Mock Draft: Chaos Erupts After Wild Trade Frenzy Shakes Up Round 1

One. More. Week.

The number of mock drafts I’ve begun writing and quickly ripped to shreds cannot be counted. But we are almost there. Just one week from tonight, the 2026 NFL Draft will finally begin to unfold . And so in a futile effort to predict the unpredictable, this is my one and only mock draft for 2026.

Every pick in this projection is backed by intel. This is my best attempt at guessing how the pieces will fall into place. I’ve combed through pages of team-specific reporting, confirmed top-30 visits or rumored interest, beat writer analysis for each team, sourced connections between prospects and front offices, and consensus big board projections. This is what I’d call a heavily informed mock draft.

The top of this mock aligns mostly with consensus before the draft’s first big surprise in the top ten. I predict an early run on receivers, followed shortly by a run on offensive tackles. Jordan Schultz reported recently that this year’s first round could be “one of the more trade-heavy drafts in recent memory,” and I took that to heart, as you’ll see with all the movement I’m projecting.

So let’s get to it…

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

This one has been settled for months. In an overall weak quarterback class, Mendoza stands head-and-shoulders above the rest . General manager John Spytek and minority owner/de-facto decision-maker Tom Brady kick off the 2026 NFL draft by securing their franchise quarterback.

2. New York Jets: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

New York signed Geno Smith and addressed some needs in free agency this offseason, but the defense still needs a lot of work. The decision here is between the consensus, borderline-lock for months in Ohio State hybrid linebacker Arvell Reese, and the new challenger, David Bailey. But it has become clearer and clearer that Bailey is more than an afterthought second-option. Sharp money continues to pour in on Bailey, who has become the betting favorite to go second overall, not to mention recent corroborating reports from virtually every major insider. I can’t overlook the volume and credibility of the reporting on this one, even if many on the local beat still insist on Reese being the target.

Bailey possesses elite first-step explosion off the line and has the production to back up the premium draft slot. I’m buying the narrative that Jets head coach Aaron Glenn wants a more pro-ready edge to slot in and help save his job versus taking the project in Reese.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State

With offensive-minded Mike LaFleur now in the big chair, the Cardinals could consider a playmaker like Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love or the top tackle prospect in Miami’s Francis Mauigoa. The Cardinals have added offensive line pieces in free agency but still have a hole at right tackle. They also need a legitimate edge rushing option opposite Josh Sweat, and Reese is in a different tier than Mauigoa as a true blue-chip prospect.

Reese has the highest ceiling of any player in this class, recording 6.5 sacks and 10.0 tackles for loss playing a part-time edge role for Ohio State last season. He offers off-ball flexibility in the mold of Micah Parsons, and sits atop many analysts’ big boards as the best overall player in the draft. They would be lucky to land him at No.3.

4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

While Mike Borgonzi’s roster has plenty of holes, including at edge, interior offensive line, and a future need at left tackle, the most pressing need is an offensive playmaker to take some pressure off of second-year quarterback Cam Ward. Love was Tennessee’s first reported top-30 visit, with Cameron Wolfe saying last week that the Titans “love” Love. Easton Freeze wrote on Monday that if both Reese and Bailey are gone, Love would be the pick as someone who “checks all of the boxes.” At the combine, head coach Robert Saleh compared Love to Christian McCaffrey , whose impact Saleh witnessed first-hand in San Francisco. Tony Pollard is entering the final year of his contract, and he could be cut today to save about $7M against the cap.

Love has good size at 6-foot, 214 pounds, true breakaway speed (as evidenced by his 4.36 40-yard-dash time), and brings elite contact balance, vision, and the added bonus of route-running and receiving skills that make him more than just a running back . Love is also above average in pass protection; he’s a true three-down playmaker right out of the gate.

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

With Love off the board, the Giants conversation likely pivots to a trio of Ohio State prospects: Styles, safety Caleb Downs, or wide receiver Carnell Tate. ESPN's Jordan Reid reported that league sources indicated New York "wouldn't be shy about drafting an off-ball linebacker at No. 5." New GM John Harbaugh spent nearly two decades in Baltimore building defenses around elite second-level players, and I doubt he’ll care much about the “positional value” concerns.

Styles is the best linebacker in this draft class and the son of former Super Bowl-winning linebacker Lorenzo Styles. At 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, Styles turned heads at the combine with an absolutely electric display of athleticism. He brings elite range, coverage ability, and football IQ, albeit at a non-premium position. Styles projects as a Day 1 starter with a high ceiling. The Giants get a foundational piece.

6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The expectation is Cleveland will spend their two first-round selections on a wide receiver and an offensive tackle. The problem with the tackles at the top of the draft is they largely project as right tackles, where Cleveland will likely insert newly acquired Tytus Howard. Meanwhile, Tate is the cleanest receiver prospect and has already visited the Browns as part of the pre-draft process.

The other part of the equation is the trade-back possibility, which has become so heavily reported now it almost feels too obvious. The Commanders have been linked to Tate as well, and if the Browns would rather move down than take Tate, and someone picking later wants to jump Washington, a move here could make sense. There’s also some high-level defensive prospects falling, including Downs, Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., and the top two cornerbacks, all of whom could entice a team like Dallas to move up. However, I just don’t anticipate the Browns getting the offer they’d need to feel comfortable moving, so I’m projecting Cleveland bites the bullet and takes Tate.

7. Washington Commanders: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Our first big surprise! Washington has been linked to Carnell Tate throughout the pre-draft process, but with Tate off the board, the conversation shifts. The Commanders would love to trade back here, but their most realistic dance partner is Dallas, and I’m skeptical they would hand a division rival a top-10 pick.

That takes us to three intriguing defensive prospects: Caleb Downs, Rueben Bain Jr. and Mansoor Delane. Adam Peters' two explicit offseason priorities were improving the pass rush and getting younger and faster. Bain would improve the pass rush, Delane would make them younger and faster, but Caleb Downs is the most talented player left on the board. The buzz has been building lately for Downs to sneak into the top five, and although he doesn’t go quite that high here, he could make sense for the Commanders even if they did manage to trade down. He doesn’t play a premium position, but he is a premium player. Peter Schrager says NFL GMs are ready to throw out positional value this year, and we can see that so far with a running back, linebacker and now safety in the top seven picks.

8. New Orleans Saints: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Would it really be that shocking to see Lemon crack the top ten? I’m sure Mickey Loomis would be tempted by the defensive prospects still on the board, notably Rueben Bain Jr. and Mansoor Delane, as either would make sense for a retooling Saints defense. But the allure of Lemon’s toughness and playmaking ability is too hard to pass up.

Reporters close to the Saints have made it clear that wide receiver is not only a need but a priority entering Kellen Moore’s second season. The Saints met formally with Lemon at the combine, hosted him for an official top-30 visit, and had him in for a private workout. Lemon has been extremely popular throughout the predraft cycle, and I firmly believe he will hear his name called earlier than most people expect. Pairing him with Chris Olave gives the Saints an explosive one-two punch and will allow Moore to get the most out of second-year quarterback Tyler Shough.

TRADE — 9. Dallas Cowboys (from Kansas City): Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Dallas sends picks 12 and 20 to Kansas City for picks 9 and 29.

There is a lot of reporting that Dallas could move up for a defensive player in this class. Cowboys insider Bryan Broaddus believes there is concern about Bain’s arm length and off-field history, but Jordan Reid shared contradictory intelligence, writing, “Safety Caleb Downs (Ohio State) and edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami) are believed to be players whom the Cowboys would maneuver for.” With the options dwindling, the Cowboys make their move to secure an impactful edge rusher, knowing they can still improve the secondary at No.29 after adding pieces there in free agency.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Cincinnati must stop wasting the prime years of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins’ careers with a leaky defense that consistently cost the team games last season. The Bengals signed DE Boye Mafe to address the pass rush and added S Bryan Cook, but they still need help in the secondary.

Delane has emerged as the consensus pick for Cincinnati with the Bengals hosting him for a late top-30 visit. Duke Tobin would figuratively sprint this card to the podium.

11. Miami Dolphins: Francis Mauigoa, OT/G, Miami

New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan is essentially working with a blank canvas in Miami, and I expect he’ll want to keep it safe with a foundational piece for the first pick of his tenure. Coming from the Green Bay pipeline, I imagine he’ll want to build through the trenches, and Mauigoa’s willingness and ability to bump inside to guard gives him a high floor. The Dolphins have done extensive work on the offensive line group, which includes spending an “inordinate amount of time” with Mauigoa, according to Tony Pauline .

Mauigoa is nearly 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds with three years of consistent starting experience at Miami, where he anchored the right side of the line for a national title contender. His versatility to play both tackle and guard gives exactly the kind of positional flexibility that was frequently prioritized during Sullivan’s time in Green Bay. This is starting to feel like the consensus pick, if Mauigoa even escapes the top ten.

TRADE — 12. Kansas City Chiefs (from Dallas): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Chiefs moved back three spots and are now left with what I’d consider the last remaining “Tier 1” defender on the board. The need at cornerback is obvious after the mass exodus at the position, and Matt Miller has noted McCoy as a "hot name" to watch for Kansas City. McCoy is the most talented corner in this class on tape, but a degenerative knee condition flagged at the combine has scared multiple teams off entirely, according to Tony Pauline.

If any team in the NFL knows how to manage a degenerative knee in a cornerback, it's Kansas City. The Chiefs navigated L'Jarius Sneed's deteriorating knee for years before trading him to Tennessee, which fits an organizational pattern. Marcus Peters, Sneed, Trent McDuffie, all drafted, developed, and traded. Will the Chiefs be concerned about McCoy’s knee holding up in the long run, or will they be content to bet on getting an elite talent for the next four or five years? At this point in the draft, I’m going with the latter.

TRADE — 13. New York Jets (from Los Angeles Rams): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

New York sends pick 16 and 103 to Los Angeles for pick 13.

The Jets are another team with a widely accepted positional expectation in the first round. They addressed the edge rusher spot with No.2 overall, and now they can add a weapon on offense to compliment Garrett Wilson. Jordan Reid reported New York is "expected to be aggressive in boosting their wide receiver room," and Tyson is the most talented receiver left who could be worth sacrificing one of their two fourth-rounders to secure.

Tyson has been quite polarizing as an electric playmaker with a lengthy injury history. Some anonymous sources have questioned his toughness while others have praised it . Tyson was incredibly productive in the biggest games of his college career , and I think that will mean something to Aaron Glenn and company as they look to fortify not just the offensive firepower, but the team’s culture in establishing a winning mindset. Whether or not Tyson goes this high (or higher) will hinge on his private workout scheduled for Friday, April 17th.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Olaivavega Ioane, iOL, Penn State

The Ravens notably lost two-thirds of the interior of their offensive line to free agency and have been heavily linked to Ioane throughout this process. This is one of the most agreeable predictions for Round 1, and I’m sticking with the chalk here.

Ioane is widely regarded as the best pure guard in this class who could defy positional value and hear his name called in the top fifteen as a multi-year starter at Penn State. He projects as an immediate first-stringer at the next level with the footwork, hand placement, and anchor strength to handle interior rushers. While the Ravens will likely also prioritize wide receiver, they could comfortably do so with the 45th overall pick.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The debate for Tampa Bay comes down to edge rusher vs offensive playmaker. Akheem Mesidor and Keldric Faulk could be in play here, but I lean towards the offense after the departure of Mike Evans. While the instinct might be to replace him with a receiver here, new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has spoken highly about the league’s shift towards heavy 12 personnel usage , and Sadiq would pair with Cade Otton to give the Bucs a threatening and versatile tight end duo. Jordan Reid of ESPN wrote that there is a "real possibility" Tampa Bay selects Sadiq with the 15th pick.

Sadiq set the NFL combine record for tight ends in the forty-yard-dash with a blazing 4.39. The Big Ten Tight End of the Year creates separation against linebackers and safeties at all three levels, and would give Baker Mayfield a mismatch weapon to soften the blow of losing a player like Evans.

TRADE — 16. Los Angeles Rams (from New York Jets): Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

After dealing the 13th pick to New York, the Rams are on the clock having added a fourth-round selection and can now continue their all-in push to win another Super Bowl with Matthew Stafford. That starts here with Cooper, who Daniel Jeremiah called "the Ramsiest WR in the draft" . SI reported LA as the betting favorites to draft him, and he fits as a perfect slot complement to and insurance for Puka Nacua and the aging Davante Adams.

Cooper led Indiana in receptions (69) and receiving yards (937) and contributed 13 receiving touchdowns during the Hoosiers' national championship run in 2025 as Fernando Mendoza's go-to target. A moveable chess piece who can line up outside or in the slot and does his best work after the catch, Cooper profiles as the kind of versatile weapon Sean McVay's offense is built around. Los Angeles gets their receiver and picks up future capital in the process.

17. Detroit Lions: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Most analysts expect the Lions to address the loss of Taylor Decker at tackle here or give Aidan Hutchinson at running mate on the opposite edge. It wasn’t long ago that Daniel Jeremiah reported the Lions “love” Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor, and Georgia’s Monroe Freeling is certainly in play as well, but I’m going a different direction.

Iheanachor has been a fast-rising prospect over the last couple of weeks, and those close to the Lions have grown louder lately about the possibility of him landing with Detroit. The Lions haven’t been shy about their openness to moving Penei Sewell to the left side, and Iheanachor is also relatively new enough to football to potentially be developed as a left tackle. He needs technical refinement, but the physical tools are legitimate first-round caliber, and I really think he’ll be selected much higher than most are projecting.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

At this point in the draft process, I think it would be shocking to see the Vikings not take Thieneman after Harrison Smith was designated as a June 1 release. Almost every mock I’ve seen has Thieneman going to the Vikings, and Matt Miller reported that “the front office views him as a seamless replacement for Smith.”

The six-foot, 200-pound ballhawk has the range, ball skills, and diagnostic ability that make him a perfect fit for Brian Flores’ defense.

19. Carolina Panthers: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Panthers GM Dan Morgan said recently that he “wouldn't hesitate” to take a Round 1 wide receiver for the third straight year. In fact, the full quote was, “If the best player we feel is that at 19, I wouldn't hesitate to draft another wideout.” The thing is, I don’t believe the best player remaining here is a wide receiver. I think there are multiple offensive tackles slipping down the board with all the wide receiver activity, and the Panthers are able to capitalize.

Freeling is inexperienced as a starter but is one of the few true left tackle projections in this class. Carolina's offensive line is in a transitional phase. Ikem Ekwonu suffered a torn patellar tendon, Rasheed Walker is on a cheap one-year deal, and right tackle Taylor Moton turns 32 during training camp. Morgan has acknowledged the offensive tackle possibility , and it makes sense to insert Walker as the immediate LT patch with Freeling as a developmental long-term solution.

TRADE — 20. Kansas City Chiefs (from Dallas): Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Chiefs end up in a dream scenario here after the move from No.9 to No.12 also nets them a nine-spot move up to No.20, where Fano is still on the board. Many pundits expect the Chiefs to double-dip at cornerback, but they also have pick No.40 in the second round, which might be an ideal spot for that second cover-man. Offensive tackle is a sneaky need after Jawaan Taylor departed during free agency and the uncertainty surrounding Josh Simmons .

Todd McShay said directly that if the Chiefs go offensive tackle, "It's going to be Spencer Fano." He’s a player who has been commonly mocked to Kansas City at No.9, so landing him eleven picks later is a major win for Veach.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

I'll be honest, I really don’t understand this one. Pittsburgh has traded for and then extended a wide receiver in back-to-back offseasons, adding DK Metcalf in 2025 and Michael Pittman Jr. a couple months ago. I personally think cornerback or offensive tackle would provide better value at No.21 than a third receiver investment. But the drumbeat coming out of Pittsburgh is loud and consistent. ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported that wide receivers dominate the Steelers' predraft visits more than any other position. Beat writer Mark Kaboly said he expects the Steelers to target the position at 21 . Kaboly even mentioned Denzel Boston, who has had a top-30 visit with Pittsburgh, but Boston to me would be so redundant with Metcalf and Pittman Jr.

If this front office really wants a weapon to complete the set alongside two big-bodied outside guys, Concepcion is the fit. He’s got the versatility to play some outside, he’s an absolute yards-after-catch beast and one of the best playmakers still on the board.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Interior offensive line is indisputably the Chargers' biggest need, but it would be a reach here at No.22, and edge rusher is also a priority after losing Odafe Oweh in free agency. There’s not much of a direct connection between Faulk and the Chargers, but he has been mocked here a few times, including by Mel Kiper. I'll be transparent, this is one of my least convicted picks in the entire mock. But the need is real, and Faulk's combination of size and versatility to rush from multiple alignments fits the physical profile Jim Harbaugh has historically coveted.

Faulk has more physical traits and tools than production (just two sacks and five tackles-for-loss last season), but he can line up inside or out and take some pressure off the aging Khalil Mack while he develops into a more refined pass rusher.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Eagles GM Howie Roseman is planning for life after A.J. Brown. The Eagles could prioritize offensive tackle (a Lane Johnson succession plan) or defensive end, but with the expectation across the league that Brown will be traded after June 1, I’m projecting they find his replacement here. Peter Schrager specifically mocked Boston to Philadelphia at this spot, noting the longstanding relationship between Washington head coach Jedd Fisch and Roseman, and drafting him here signals to the league that Philly is ready to move on from Brown.

Boston’s 6-foot-4, 212-pound frame would fill the physical, outside receiver mold the Eagles won’t find in free agent signings Marquise Brown, Elijah Moore, or recently acquired Dontavion Wicks. If the Brown trade materializes as expected, Boston could step into a starting role opposite DeVonta Smith from Day 1. Cue the morning talk show hysteria!

24. Cleveland Browns: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Cleveland's second first-round pick addresses the other side of the roster construction equation. With Tytus Howard stepping in at right tackle, the left side remains vulnerable. Dawand Jones has landed on season-ending IR three consecutive years with three different injuries. Proctor visited Cleveland ahead of the draft, and ESPN's Jordan Reid reported that the Browns "really like" him. Taking two offensive investments in Round 1 is consistent with everything Andrew Berry has communicated this offseason as he works to rebuild the foundation.

Proctor is 6-foot-7 and 352 pounds with three years of starting experience at left tackle for Alabama, where he earned All-American honors twice and allowed just two sacks in 2025. His combination of size, experience, and athleticism at the position gives Cleveland a long-term answer on the blind side, and while he was inconsistent at the college level, the Browns are betting on their ability to develop him into a long-term starter.

25. Chicago Bears: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

We know EDGE is a priority for Chicago after they were heavily involved in the Maxx Crosby sweepstakes. With minimal free agency investments on the defensive line, Chicago turns to the draft to fill this void. The factor causing Mesidor to fall to No.25 is the same reason Chicago would covet the Miami pass rusher, his age. Already 25 years old, Mesidor's physical profile is closer to a finished product than a developmental project, and he could be ready to start opposite Montez Sweat right away.

Some anonymous executives have boldly stated that Mesidor ranks above his Miami teammate Rueben Bain Jr. He plays with power and leverage that translates well to the next level. Bears GM Ryan Poles attended Miami's pro day, where Mesidor worked out, and multiple analysts have projected him to Chicago throughout this draft cycle.

TRADE — Miami Dolphins: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Miami sends pick 30 and 75 to Buffalo for pick 26.

Jon-Eric Sullivan has 11 picks in this draft and actually dismissed the idea of a trade up recently, saying, "Unless there's a very special player, I'd rather have two good players." However, I think there’s reason to believe Miami would view McNeil-Warren as a special player . He ranks 25th on the consensus board but has been identified by some analysts as the second-best safety in the class behind Downs. Miami lost Minkah Fitzpatrick this offseason, and McNeil-Warren visited the Dolphins on April 8 as one of Sullivan's 30 pre-draft visits. Multiple analysts have projected him to Miami in this range. The Dolphins have four third-round picks to play with, and parting with one here could allow them to secure a player who may sit a tier above the rest of their board.

McNeil-Warren is a rangy, aggressive safety who reads quarterback intent and gets downhill in a hurry. He forced nine fumbles and broke up 15 passes over four seasons at Toledo. He allowed the lowest completion percentage of any FBS defensive back last year and gave up just three catches for the entire season. While perhaps best suited as a box safety at the next level, he lined up all over Toledo’s defense. Jeff Hafley saw what a game-changing safety can do for a defense during his time in Green Bay with Xavier McKinney and could want a chess piece to play with in Miami.

27. San Francisco 49ers: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

San Francisco recorded a league-low 20 sacks last season, and both Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams are returning from torn ACLs. John Lynch confirmed at the combine that defensive line is a priority. The 49ers need depth, insurance and youth on the defensive front, and Parker brings that as a developing, high-floor prospect who just turned 21 years old. SI specifically made the case for Parker as a fit here, noting that his size, length, and power are exactly the profile San Francisco has historically targeted on the edge.

28. Houston Texans: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

No one knows the Texans better than NFL Network's Lance Zierlein, who is based in Houston and has covered the franchise for decades. Zierlein specifically mocked Lomu to the Texans, and when Lance speaks (or writes) about Houston, I listen. Lomu could provide insurance if Aireontae Ersery, who struggled as a rookie, doesn’t pan out at left tackle, or he could bump inside to guard where Houston needs to find a young, long-term answer. ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime said the Texans "have to go heavy on offensive line" and plan to "draft offensive linemen to have young, cost-effective talent that can develop over time."

TRADE — 29. Dallas Cowboys (from Kansas City): Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

The Cowboys held a virtual meeting with Chris Johnson, and ESPN's Jordan Reid called him "scorching hot in league circles," projecting him as the third cornerback off the board behind Delane and McCoy. Johnson fits the prototype for what new defensive coordinator Christian Parker wants in a corner. His combination of movement skills and processing speed makes him a natural fit for a depleted Cowboys secondary looking for defenders who can diagnose quickly and disrupt the action.

Fan Stream Sports reported him as a specific Cowboys target. With Bain locked in earlier in the night, Dallas uses the back end of the Kansas City trade to address a secondary that still needs long-term answers.

TRADE — 30. Buffalo Bills (from Miami): Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

A stunner! This is my boldest pick in the entire mock, but I think it tracks if you follow my logic. Buffalo has spoken with nine different receivers in some capacity throughout the pre-draft process, from combine formals to top-30 visits, more than any other position group, indicating their interest is strong. Buffalo hosted Bell on a top 30 visit, and he would be an explosive weapon for Joe Brady's offense. The DJ Moore trade gives Buffalo the flexibility to let Bell recover fully from December's ACL surgery without needing him to contribute immediately, and Brady needs to make amends for the Keon Coleman miss, despite doubling down on the failed receiver pick earlier this offseason. Bell’s consensus range is Day 2, but Buffalo doesn’t pick again until No.75 (in this scenario after receiving that pick from Miami). Don't be shocked.

31. New England Patriots: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

The Patriots could address the defense here, but the top edge rushers are off the board and the defensive tackles profile more as round two run-stuffers than first-round prospects. Patriots beat writer Evan Lazar specifically flagged Miller as the pick that addresses New England's clearest long-term need in the trenches. In Lazar’s words, “By selecting Miller, the Patriots would have the best offensive line depth that they've had in years, with Campbell and Miller projecting as starting tackles for the foreseeable future." Mike Vrabel personally attended Clemson's pro day, and Morgan Moses is 35 years old and on borrowed time at right tackle. Miller, who made 54 career starts at Clemson (setting a school record with 3,778 snaps) and earned All-ACC honors three consecutive seasons, makes sense and is emerging as a consensus pick here.

TRADE — 32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Seattle): C.J. Allen, LB, Georgia

Tampa Bay sends picks 46 and 77 to Seattle for pick 32.

Seattle has just four selections in this draft and with the board falling the way it has, they can afford to be patient and collect picks. There are not 32 prospects with a first-round grade, but following the retirement of franchise-stalwart Lavonte David, the Buccaneers aggressively attack that vacancy after addressing the offense at No.15. CBS Sports' Mike Renner identified Allen as the "perfect" David replacement, and Matt Miller specifically mocked him to the Buccaneers as the franchise's next "green dot" linebacker. For a Todd Bowles defense built on pre-snap disguises and complex packages, a linebacker who can handle the communication from Day 1 is worth trading up for.

(editor's note: this mock draft was completed by guest author Justin Graver, full-time podcast producer for Audacy, formerly of the NFL Network and Fox Sports).