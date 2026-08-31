9 Rookies Who Absolutely Dominated Week 3 of the NFL Preseason

The majority of Week 3 preseason games occurred on Friday. The final two exhibition showdowns were contested on Saturday. We've since spent the weekend evaluating the performances from the 2026 NFL Draft's rookie class.

All 32 general managers submitted their initial 53-man rosters over the weekend. Preseason finales represented this rookie class' final opportunity to make impressions prior to regular-season action. Several took advantage.

The following rookies dominated Week 3 of the NFL preseason.

NFL Preseason Week 3: Eight Rookies Who Totally Dominated

Ty Simpson, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams rookie quarterback Ty Simpson was once again very impressive. He played the majority of the victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, going 18-of-23 for 119 yards and one touchdown. He did not commit a turnover, nor was he sacked. Simpson's touchdown pass was extremely eye opening. He escaped the pocket to his left on a Chargers blitz, reopened his hips and threw a strike across his body to Brennan Presley. He looked like Matthew Stafford's eventual successor throughout this preseason.

R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Kansas City Chiefs

R Mason Thomas has been energetic while bringing some pass-rushing juice to Kansas City Chiefs camp. The second-round pick had an excellent sack against the Seattle Seahawks. Thomas flashed legit athleticism and speed off the edge, beating a double-team block from a tackle and tight end to sack Jalen Milroe. He's had an excellent offseason, and will clearly have a role in Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers had four rookies score touchdowns in the preseason finale versus the Buffalo Bills. Eli Heidenreich rushed for a nine-yard score, Lake McRee caught a touchdown, and Kaden Wetjen returned a 45-yard punt to the end zone. Second-round receiver Germie Bernard opened the scoring for them with a 13-yard touchdown. Bernard caught a swing pass in the backfield and made a Bills defender miss in the open field before running into the end zone. His skill set should pair well with Aaron Rodgers' volume of underneath targets this season.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Green Bay Packers

Dani Dennis-Sutton made a major impact in his preseason debut. The Green Bay Packers' fourth-round pick registered four pressures and a sack versus the Arizona Cardinals. The ex Penn State standout looked relentless and athletic throughout his 38 snaps. Dennis-Sutton has earned rave reviews for his form throughout camp, and it's beginning to look like the Packers got a real steal at No. 120 overall.

Zavion Thomas, WR, Chicago Bears

Former LSU receiver Zavion Thomas ran a breathtaking 4.28 at the NFL Combine. That deep speed has been on display for the Chicago Bears all offseason long. In the finale win over the Titans, Thomas caught a 97-yard touchdown on the Bears' offensive play from scrimmage. He'll be an occasional take-the-top-off threat.

Skyler Bell, WR, Buffalo Bills

Skyler Bell ranked fourth in the FBS last season by catching a school-record 101 receptions. That high-volume skill set was displayed in the preseason finale. The former UConn standout registered seven catches for 49 yards. Bell also came in motion, took a handoff and turned the burners on for a 28-yard rushing touchdown. The fourth-round rookie has impressed this offseason, possibly earning himself a role in the Bills' high-octane offense.

Justin Joly, TE, Denver Broncos

Day Three tight end Justin Joly has an intriguing skill set as a pass catcher. The Denver Broncos' 152nd pick scored an 88-yard touchdown in a dominant 34-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings. It was a clear miscommunication in the Vikings' secondary as Joly got loose at the 50-yard mark, showing enough breakaway speed to outrun a chasing defender into the end zone.

Harold Perkins Jr., LB, Atlanta Falcons

Harold Perkins Jr. played just 13 snaps for the Atlanta Falcons in their preseason finale, but he opened the game as a starter and made a quick impact. The flexible defender chased down Miami Dolphins quarterback Cam Miller for a sack and a forced fumble that bounced out of bounds. Perkins, who slid to the sixth round despite initially having a decorated start to his college career at LSU, has been a total revelation for the Falcons this offseason.

Jaden Dugger, LB, San Francicso 49ers

We featured Jaden Dugger via an indepth interview during the predraft process and labeled him a potential sleeper. He was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round, and has played excellent football all preseason long. Dugger recorded 10 total tackles versus the Las Vegas Raiders and was legitimately all over the field, adding two quarterback pressures to his defensive totals. There was a missed tackle he'd like to have back, but it was a stellar performance overall.

honorable mentions: Beau Stephens (Seahawks, IOL); J Michael Sturdivant (Packers, WR); Travis Burke (Chargers, OT); Garrett Nussmeier (Chiefs, QB); Joe Fagnano (Ravens, QB); Greg Desrosiers Jr. (Chargers, RB); Trey Zuhn (OL, Raiders); Darryl Peterson (Rams, EDGE).