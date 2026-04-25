4 Teams Having a Confusing 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft has offered teams an opportunity to add keynote talent to their roster. Through Day 2, unfortunately not all 32 teams have taken advantage. Some have, and those opportunities are well-reflected throughout our NFL Draft "Steals" tracker.

Friday's third round delivered various underrated sleeper selections. It also featured some truly astoundingly bad decisions. Having analyzed all 32 teams through Rounds 1-3, we've identified the four franchises having the most confusing drafts heading into Rounds 4-7.

2026 NFL Draft: 4 Teams Who Aren't Making Any Sense

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone certainly moves to the beat of his own drum. He's not afraid to get aggressive, proven by last year's costly Travis Hunter Jr. trade. Gladstone also isn't afraid to reach for prospects. With the Jags' first selection, No. 56, he shockingly took tight end Nate Boerkircher, the consensus board's 163rd ranked prospect. Boerkircher is an outstanding blocker with very little pass-catching potential, and the belief was the Jags would select a linebacker.

Boerkircher wasn't Gladstone's lone head-scratching pick. He selected Texas A&M defensive tackle Albert Regis at No. 81 overall, the 150th consensus board prospect. At No. 100, Gladstone took Maryland safety Jalen Huskey, a consensus Day 3 prospect. Landing Emmanuel Pregnon with the 88th pick was a certified steal, but 75 percent of what Jacksonville did on Day 2 was confusing.

Las Vegas Raiders

It's rare for an organization with the No. 1 overall selection to land on this list. The Las Vegas Raiders should be legitimately excited about having Fernando Mendoza as their franchise quarterback. In the second round, they took a stellar nickel cornerback/safety in Treydan Stukes who should contribute instantly.

The Raiders' priorities on Day 2 were a little surprising. We actually love Auburn EDGE Keyron Crawford, but remember Maxx Crosby returned to the team after they signed Kwity Paye to a lucrative contract in free agency. Malcolm Koonce is also still on the roster. The Raiders then drafted Trey Zuhn III at No. 91 overall, an offensive linemen scouts agreed would best fit at center. This team made Tyler Linderbaum the highest-paid center in NFL history this offseason. They could have spent those two picks addressing other areas.

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams pulled the stunner of the draft by selecting quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13 overall. Doing so while Matthew Stafford is still in an MVP and Super Bowl window was enough to place them on this list. The Rams should have utilized that selection on an immediate contributor.

In the second round, Sean McVay couldn't help himself with tight end Max Klare. The Rams already have Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson, and Colby Parkinson at the position. Klare's selection is about securing the future, but McVay's infatuation with 13 personnel is bordering on obsession.

San Francisco 49ers

If we had to pick a worst draft through Round 3, we'd probably choose the San Francisco 49ers. There was an exceptional amount of talent on the board at No. 33 overall. The 49ers went with Ole Miss wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling, the consensus board's 99th-ranked prospect who admittedly had been earning second-round buzz. No. 33 felt rich given the alternative options, and Kyle Shanahan has a reputation for sitting rookie receivers.

The 49ers then drafted undersized pass rusher Romello Height at No. 70 overall. Height is energetic with legitimate juice, but it's difficult to envision his 239-pound frame holding up adequately versus NFL offensive linemen. Perhaps Shanahan's biggest head-scratcher arrived at No. 90 overall, in the form of Indiana running back Kaelon Black. Shanahan has a lengthy history of reaching for RBs in the third round and Black, No. 214 (!) on the consensus board, appears primed to be next.