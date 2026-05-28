Eight NFL Draft Rookies Already Changing Expectations at OTAs

The NFL is getting into the complete swing of Organized Team Activities (OTAs). Exactly 11 teams began OTAs on Tuesday and an additional eight clubs joined them on Wednesday. For those rookies reporting on Wednesday, it represents their first opportunity to make positive impressions on their coaching staffs and veteran teammates.

From first-round picks to mid-round value prospects, we always anticipate rookies beginning to highlight their worth to their new respective clubs. The league permits a total of 10 OTA practice sessions, and though live contact isn't permitted, 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are allowed. We've singled out eight rookies worth monitoring from the latest teams to begin OTAs.

2026 NFL Draft: Latest Standout Rookies to Report to OTAs

Cade Klubnik, QB, New York Jets

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) looks to pass during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Jets began OTAs on Wednesday with a closed session; Thursday's practice will be open to the media. Though the Jets have three first-round picks to highlight, it won't be surprising if the majority of attention falls on rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik. That's the benefit of playing quarterback in East Rutherford. Klubnik made a great first impression at rookie minicamp, and with the aging Geno Smith in a short-term role, attention will fall at the feet of the first-year signal caller.

Sonny Styles, LB, Washington Commanders

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) hits Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 22, 2025. Ohio State won 42-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The early report out of Washington was that first-round pick Sonny Styles was as advertised at rookie minicamp. The former Ohio State standout should continue that momentum at OTAs. Deciding against re-signing future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner left a pretty big hole behind in Dan Quinn's defense. Drafting Styles was the response, and he possesses every physical and athletic trait needed to make an immediate impact.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints appeared to be a rebuilding franchise on the right track last season. First-year head coach Kellen Moore and rookie quarterback Tyler Shough inspired a ton of confidence in the direction. Getting Shough to take the next developmental step is the goal. That's the motivation behind selecting wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and pairing him in an offense with Chris Olave. It'll be worth monitoring Tyson's OTAs participation given his injury history.

Dillon Thieneman, S, Chicago Bears

May 8, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) speaks during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears have one of the more passionate fanbasses in the NFL and there's legitimate excitement over their ascension under Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson. That's precisely why the Bears were awarded five primetime games. They'll enter OTAs with the defense needing to match the offense's productivity, and first-round rookie safety Dillon Thieneman needs to be a big part of that effort. Thieneman is an immediate starter in a revamped safety room with free-agent signing Coby Bryant.

Gabe Jacas, EDGE, New England Patriots

Sep 8, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

New England Patriots first-round selection Caleb Lomu projects as a swing tackle as a rookie. That pick was made with Morgan Moses' future in mind. Second-round rookie Gabe Jacas should have the bigger immediate impact, beginning with OTAs. The Patriots did not rush the passer with enough consistency last season and both Harold Landry III and Dre'Mont Jones aren't getting younger. Jacas should secure significant playing time in 2026.

Kayden McDonald, DT, Houston Texans

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Adding Kayden McDonald to this Houston Texans defensive line makes an elite unit even scarier. With Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter commanding attention on the edges, there was wiggle room for DeMeco Ryans' defense to get bigger and better up the middle. Enter McDonald, a dominant early-down defensive tackle who clogs up rushing lanes and creates opportunities for his teammates by being a space-eater and taking on double teams.

Blake Miller, OT, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions first round draft Blake Miller walks off the podium after speaking at the introductory press conference at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Friday, April 24, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After enduring a down year that failed to meet expectations, the Detroit Lions need to get back to playing big-boy bully football. First-round pick Blake Miller should help new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing do that. Miller was the most pro-ready offensive tackle in the NFL Draft, having made 54 career starts for Clemson at right tackle. He'll immediately play that position for the Lions and create rushing lanes for Jahmyr Gibbs and Isiah Pacheco in a new-look backfield tandem.

Romello Height, EDGE, San Francisco 49ers

Nov 15, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Romello Height (9) in the first half of the game against the Central Florida Knights at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Romello Height is too undersized to make an every-down impact, but the San Francisco 49ers have a designated pass rushing role in mind for him. They're going to ask him to replace Bryce Huff, who had four sacks in 2025 while playing rotationally. Height is speedy, athletic, and incredibly energetic. As they begin OTAs, the fit in Raheem Morris' defense may be picture perfect.