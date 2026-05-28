Eight NFL Draft Rookies Already Changing Expectations at OTAs
The NFL is getting into the complete swing of Organized Team Activities (OTAs). Exactly 11 teams began OTAs on Tuesday and an additional eight clubs joined them on Wednesday. For those rookies reporting on Wednesday, it represents their first opportunity to make positive impressions on their coaching staffs and veteran teammates.
From first-round picks to mid-round value prospects, we always anticipate rookies beginning to highlight their worth to their new respective clubs. The league permits a total of 10 OTA practice sessions, and though live contact isn't permitted, 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are allowed. We've singled out eight rookies worth monitoring from the latest teams to begin OTAs.
2026 NFL Draft: Latest Standout Rookies to Report to OTAs
Cade Klubnik, QB, New York Jets
The New York Jets began OTAs on Wednesday with a closed session; Thursday's practice will be open to the media. Though the Jets have three first-round picks to highlight, it won't be surprising if the majority of attention falls on rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik. That's the benefit of playing quarterback in East Rutherford. Klubnik made a great first impression at rookie minicamp, and with the aging Geno Smith in a short-term role, attention will fall at the feet of the first-year signal caller.
Sonny Styles, LB, Washington Commanders
The early report out of Washington was that first-round pick Sonny Styles was as advertised at rookie minicamp. The former Ohio State standout should continue that momentum at OTAs. Deciding against re-signing future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner left a pretty big hole behind in Dan Quinn's defense. Drafting Styles was the response, and he possesses every physical and athletic trait needed to make an immediate impact.
Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints appeared to be a rebuilding franchise on the right track last season. First-year head coach Kellen Moore and rookie quarterback Tyler Shough inspired a ton of confidence in the direction. Getting Shough to take the next developmental step is the goal. That's the motivation behind selecting wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and pairing him in an offense with Chris Olave. It'll be worth monitoring Tyson's OTAs participation given his injury history.
Dillon Thieneman, S, Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears have one of the more passionate fanbasses in the NFL and there's legitimate excitement over their ascension under Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson. That's precisely why the Bears were awarded five primetime games. They'll enter OTAs with the defense needing to match the offense's productivity, and first-round rookie safety Dillon Thieneman needs to be a big part of that effort. Thieneman is an immediate starter in a revamped safety room with free-agent signing Coby Bryant.
Gabe Jacas, EDGE, New England Patriots
New England Patriots first-round selection Caleb Lomu projects as a swing tackle as a rookie. That pick was made with Morgan Moses' future in mind. Second-round rookie Gabe Jacas should have the bigger immediate impact, beginning with OTAs. The Patriots did not rush the passer with enough consistency last season and both Harold Landry III and Dre'Mont Jones aren't getting younger. Jacas should secure significant playing time in 2026.
Kayden McDonald, DT, Houston Texans
Adding Kayden McDonald to this Houston Texans defensive line makes an elite unit even scarier. With Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter commanding attention on the edges, there was wiggle room for DeMeco Ryans' defense to get bigger and better up the middle. Enter McDonald, a dominant early-down defensive tackle who clogs up rushing lanes and creates opportunities for his teammates by being a space-eater and taking on double teams.
Blake Miller, OT, Detroit Lions
After enduring a down year that failed to meet expectations, the Detroit Lions need to get back to playing big-boy bully football. First-round pick Blake Miller should help new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing do that. Miller was the most pro-ready offensive tackle in the NFL Draft, having made 54 career starts for Clemson at right tackle. He'll immediately play that position for the Lions and create rushing lanes for Jahmyr Gibbs and Isiah Pacheco in a new-look backfield tandem.
Romello Height, EDGE, San Francisco 49ers
Romello Height is too undersized to make an every-down impact, but the San Francisco 49ers have a designated pass rushing role in mind for him. They're going to ask him to replace Bryce Huff, who had four sacks in 2025 while playing rotationally. Height is speedy, athletic, and incredibly energetic. As they begin OTAs, the fit in Raheem Morris' defense may be picture perfect.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL