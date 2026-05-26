Biggest NFL Draft Mistakes That Could Backfire on 5 Overeager Teams

Overeagerness and impatience could ruin a team's NFL Draft. The 2026 NFL Draft was no different, with anxiousness having derailed certain classes around the league. Some teams reached for prospects or positions that led to questionable decisions.

Appropriately navigating the NFL Draft includes letting the board fall and taking advantage. Various organizations struggled to successfully do that in 2026. Making mistakes could have multi-year impacts.

We've identified five teams that displayed their overeagerness during the 2026 NFL Draft. Whether they reached to appease personnel packages or positional needs, committing to a strategy before the draft begins is an error in judgment. These five stuck out.

2026 NFL Draft: Five Overeager Teams That Made Mistakes

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams' decision to draft quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13 overall has drawn criticism. It looks even worse after Matthew Stafford signed an extension last week that keeps him under contract through 2027. Simpson may be halfway through his rookie contract before getting an opportunity to play.

The Simpson pick wasn't the Rams' lone head-scratcher. Selecting Max Klare in the second round gives the Rams four high-profile tight ends heading into the 2026 campaign. Sean McVay's latest obsession is running heavy tight end sets (12 and 13 personnel), but it's beginning to feel like overkill.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars made 10 total selections, often veering from the consensus board to reach for prospects they held in higher regard than the rest of the league did. The aforementioned tight end usage around the NFL influenced their decision to take Nate Boerkircher at No. 56. It was among the more stunning draft picks throughout the entire weekend.

The Jaguars continued reaching for prospects they uniquely valued. Albert Regis, Jalen Huskey, and Wesley Williams all went significantly earlier than expected. We'll be analyzing this James Gladstone draft class for years to evaluate whether or not he out-smarted everybody.

Arizona Cardinals

Rumors became reality when the Arizona Cardinals selected running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall. The pick drew negative reviews with analysts comparing the decision to the Las Vegas Raiders taking Ashton Jeanty a year ago. Love is extremely talented and he'll probably be very productive on a bad team, but the rebuilding Cardinals could have used that pick elsewhere.

We'll also see if second-round pick Chase Bisontis is an instant starter. Offensive tackle appeared to be a larger need than guard. Finally, taking quarterback Carson Beck with the opening third-round selection felt forced based on need.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers were prepared to select wide receiver Makai Lemon before the Philadelphia Eagles made a last-minute move ahead of them. The Steelers pivoted by taking rising offensive tackle prospect Max Iheanachor. Iheanachor may end up addressing a major need given Broderick Jones' complicated injury situation, but the pick hasn't been popular with the fanbase.

The Steelers also drafted a mid-round quarterback for a second consecutive year, taking Drew Allar, a raw and developmental prospect. Both decisions were made while awaiting Aaron Rodgers' retirement decision. With Rodgers back again, the Steelers' quarterback room has become awfully crowded.

San Francisco 49ers

Wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling was a rising prospect throughout the pre-draft process. Still, nobody necessarily expected the San Francisco 49ers to take him at No. 33 overall. It was especially surprising to see Stribling go before Denzel Boston.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan famously brings rookie wideouts along slowly in his offense, so this pick will draw more criticism if Stribling doesn't contribute immediately. Their next selection, pass rusher Romello Height, appears destined for a specialized pass-rushing role as a rookie. Height is severely undersized at 6-foot-2 and under 240 pounds. We're not convinced he was a top-70 prospect.