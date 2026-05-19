These NFL Rookies Already Face Enormous Pressure Entering OTAs

Eight NFL teams began OTA offseason workouts on Monday. For many 2026 NFL Draft picks, this represents their first opportunity to participate in 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills with their veteran teammates. Making a positive initial impression is a priority.

Several top-five selections are among those participating in OTAs this week. Local media will have limited access on certain practice days throughout the schedule. Looking at which teams have begun OTAs, we've identified their rookies that are facing immediate pressure.

NFL Draft: Rookies Facing Immediate Pressure At OTA Workouts

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

It's impossible to write this article and not include No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Ironically, the Raiders aren't placing much pressure on him at all. They signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, who could begin the season as the starter due to his lengthy history with head coach Klint Kubiak.

Despite that, every number one overall quarterback enters OTAs with some varying degree of pressure to quickly prove they're capable of developing into a franchise talent, and Mendoza is no different.

Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft (and 4th overall) wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) speaks to the media after the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans drafted Carnell Tate so that he could develop into the offense's No. 1 wide receiver for Cam Ward. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is being tasked with bringing it all together. There's legitimate excitement over the Tate-Ward pairing, which places a little pressure for them to develop chemistry quickly.

The Titans are fairly deep at wide receiver, having retained Calvin Ridley, signed Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency, and with Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor in Year Two. It's perfectly fine if it takes a little time for the rookie to get going.

Arvell Reese, LB, New York Giants

May 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) speaks during a press conference at rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Giants took a best player approach when they selected Arvell Reese. The team-prospect fit was initially odd, considering Reese was expected to transition from linebacker to full-time pass rusher. The Giants are loaded at EDGE, with last year's first-round pick Abdul Carter, Brian Burns, and for now, Kayvon Thibodeaux.

That means the former Ohio State standout will be staying in an off-ball role. From Reese's developmental plan to usage on defense, there's some pressure to prove all parties involved can make this work.

Zachariah Branch, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia wideout Zachariah Branch (WO09) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Former Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch set a single-season program record with 81 receptions in 2025. He's also considered severely undersized at 5-foot-8 and 177 pounds (NFL Combine measurements).

Atlanta decided to keep him in-state as he goes from the Bulldogs to the Falcons. The Falcons have needed a WR2 opposite Drake London, as Olamide Zaccheaus and Jahan Dotson aren't solutions there. Branch has to prove he possesses the play strength and route-running prowess needed to overcome his physical deficiencies in the NFL.

Carson Beck, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck during a news conference on May 7, 2026, at the Arizona Cardinals training facility in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals entered the 2026 NFL Draft desperately needing a franchise quarterback, but they weren't positioned to get one at No. 3 overall. General manager Monti Ossenfort made Carson Beck the third quarterback drafted after Mendoza and Ty Simpson, though there was a 52-pick gap between them.

Realistically, the Cardinals are probably looking ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft to truly solve their woes at the position, but Beck should get every opportunity this summer to prove he should be playing ahead of Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew.

Chris Johnson, CB, Miami Dolphins

May 8, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Chris Johnson (10) works during rookie minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The rebuilding Miami Dolphins made two first-round picks and need to hit on both to accelerate their process. The second of two was former San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson. The Dolphins went into the draft with the cornerback spot in dire straits.

They'll likely ask Johnson to start right away, given the lack of alternatives. That's tough for a small-school prospect at an incredibly difficult position to play in the NFL. Hopefully he immediately looks the part at OTAs.

Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

May 8, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) runs with the ball during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns will be a fun team to monitor at OTAs. They have a first-year head coach in Todd Monken and a potential quarterback battle brewing between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. They also have two first-round caliber wide receiver rookies in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

The latter, selected at No. 39, should offer the offense something no other wideout on the roster can. Boston is a big-bodied vertical weapon, and the Browns need him to thrive right away.

T.J. Parker, EDGE, Buffalo Bills

Dec 7, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the 2024 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills traded down twice, completely out of the first round and selected T.J. Parker at No. 35. He'll enter camp presumably in a rotational pass-rushing role behind Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb. The Bills lost some pass-rushing production by not bringing Joey Bosa back, so they're counting on Chubb and Parker to help make up the difference.

General manager Brandon Beane has a spotty draft record, so his latest priority investment will be under a microscope in a city that is losing patience with his inability to deliver a Super Bowl.