These NFL Rookies Already Face Enormous Pressure Entering OTAs
Eight NFL teams began OTA offseason workouts on Monday. For many 2026 NFL Draft picks, this represents their first opportunity to participate in 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills with their veteran teammates. Making a positive initial impression is a priority.
Several top-five selections are among those participating in OTAs this week. Local media will have limited access on certain practice days throughout the schedule. Looking at which teams have begun OTAs, we've identified their rookies that are facing immediate pressure.
NFL Draft: Rookies Facing Immediate Pressure At OTA Workouts
Fernando Mendoza, QB, Las Vegas Raiders
It's impossible to write this article and not include No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Ironically, the Raiders aren't placing much pressure on him at all. They signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, who could begin the season as the starter due to his lengthy history with head coach Klint Kubiak.
Despite that, every number one overall quarterback enters OTAs with some varying degree of pressure to quickly prove they're capable of developing into a franchise talent, and Mendoza is no different.
Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans drafted Carnell Tate so that he could develop into the offense's No. 1 wide receiver for Cam Ward. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is being tasked with bringing it all together. There's legitimate excitement over the Tate-Ward pairing, which places a little pressure for them to develop chemistry quickly.
The Titans are fairly deep at wide receiver, having retained Calvin Ridley, signed Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency, and with Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor in Year Two. It's perfectly fine if it takes a little time for the rookie to get going.
Arvell Reese, LB, New York Giants
The New York Giants took a best player approach when they selected Arvell Reese. The team-prospect fit was initially odd, considering Reese was expected to transition from linebacker to full-time pass rusher. The Giants are loaded at EDGE, with last year's first-round pick Abdul Carter, Brian Burns, and for now, Kayvon Thibodeaux.
That means the former Ohio State standout will be staying in an off-ball role. From Reese's developmental plan to usage on defense, there's some pressure to prove all parties involved can make this work.
Zachariah Branch, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Former Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch set a single-season program record with 81 receptions in 2025. He's also considered severely undersized at 5-foot-8 and 177 pounds (NFL Combine measurements).
Atlanta decided to keep him in-state as he goes from the Bulldogs to the Falcons. The Falcons have needed a WR2 opposite Drake London, as Olamide Zaccheaus and Jahan Dotson aren't solutions there. Branch has to prove he possesses the play strength and route-running prowess needed to overcome his physical deficiencies in the NFL.
Carson Beck, QB, Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals entered the 2026 NFL Draft desperately needing a franchise quarterback, but they weren't positioned to get one at No. 3 overall. General manager Monti Ossenfort made Carson Beck the third quarterback drafted after Mendoza and Ty Simpson, though there was a 52-pick gap between them.
Realistically, the Cardinals are probably looking ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft to truly solve their woes at the position, but Beck should get every opportunity this summer to prove he should be playing ahead of Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew.
Chris Johnson, CB, Miami Dolphins
The rebuilding Miami Dolphins made two first-round picks and need to hit on both to accelerate their process. The second of two was former San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson. The Dolphins went into the draft with the cornerback spot in dire straits.
They'll likely ask Johnson to start right away, given the lack of alternatives. That's tough for a small-school prospect at an incredibly difficult position to play in the NFL. Hopefully he immediately looks the part at OTAs.
Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns will be a fun team to monitor at OTAs. They have a first-year head coach in Todd Monken and a potential quarterback battle brewing between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. They also have two first-round caliber wide receiver rookies in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.
The latter, selected at No. 39, should offer the offense something no other wideout on the roster can. Boston is a big-bodied vertical weapon, and the Browns need him to thrive right away.
T.J. Parker, EDGE, Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills traded down twice, completely out of the first round and selected T.J. Parker at No. 35. He'll enter camp presumably in a rotational pass-rushing role behind Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb. The Bills lost some pass-rushing production by not bringing Joey Bosa back, so they're counting on Chubb and Parker to help make up the difference.
General manager Brandon Beane has a spotty draft record, so his latest priority investment will be under a microscope in a city that is losing patience with his inability to deliver a Super Bowl.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL