NFL Teams May Have Struck Gold With These Overlooked Day 3 Picks

Identifying appropriate sleeper prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft was the challenge all 32 general managers faced. For a class that some described as historically weak, Day 3 of the NFL Draft still produced a bunch of value picks. Some teams navigated those opportunities with expertise.

From developmental talents to instant contributors, Rounds 4-7 produced intriguing prospect-team fits. Having analyzed the fallout with expert attention to detail, we've identified more than two handfuls of Day 3 selections that project as future steals. The following teams struck gold with their decisions.

2026 NFL Draft: The Smartest Day 3 Picks You Missed

Jadon Canady, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) reacts after an interception by the Ducks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Former Oregon cornerback Jadon Canady projects as a potential Day 3 steal for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs totally reworked their cornerback room this offseason by parting with boundary players Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams, and Trent McDuffie. Canady should walk into a new-looking unit with his sights set on winning Steve Spagnuolo's nickel cornerback job. He's athletic, smart, and competitive enough to do it.

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Despite having J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey at running back, the Denver Broncos entered the offseason rather displeased with the production they received from their ground attack. That's precisely why they used their second pick on Jonah Coleman. Coleman is a tough, physical running back with three-down capabilities due to his ability to catch passes and pass protect. Sean Payton will immediately fall in love with his commitment and rugged approach.

Jalen Farmer, IOL, Indianapolis Colts

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (52) blocks Mississippi Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery (6) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard has a pretty steady track record when it comes to drafting offensive lineman. Former Kentucky blocker Jalen Farmer should be the next success story on his resume. A two-year starter at right guard, Farmer is a powerful run blocker with excellent core strength. The former Wildcats standout has a powerful leg drive and he routinely wins the leverage battle. He might contend for a starting gig with the projected right-sided duo of Matt Goncalves and Jalen Travis.

Skyler Bell, WR, Buffalo Bills

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the catch for a touchdown against UAB Blazers safety AJ Brown (20) in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills let quarterback Josh Allen down last season when it came to providing him with passing-game weapons. In an attempt to course-correct, they traded for DJ Moore and drafted Skyler Bell. With Keon Coleman on the outs, Bell might begin the season as the fourth option on the depth chart, which indicates he'll receive opportunities to impact the offense. The former UConn weapon posted 104 receptions for the Huskies in 2025, fourth-most among eligible FBS wideouts.

Connor Lew, IOL, Cincinnati Bengals

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn offensive lineman Connor Lew (OL32) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Prior to suffering a season-ending torn ACL, scouts saw Auburn's Connor Lew as potentially the best center prospect in this NFL Draft. That setback obviously pushed him down the board, and the Cincinnati Bengals wisely pounced on his availability at No. 128 overall. Even if requires a redshirt year, he projects as a future starter and that's the type of value teams crave on Day 3. Athleticism and strength are both present throughout his profile.

Kyle Louis, LB, Miami Dolphins

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis (LB16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis began receiving second-round buzz after a strong showing at the Senior Bowl. Because he's severely undersized, some scouts viewed him as a nickel cornerback or overhang safety. That tweener nature likely contributed to his draft-weekend slide, but the Miami Dolphins got themselves a versatile and athletic defender. If he proves too small to play an every-down role, Louis should at least add value as a specialized coverage option.

Pat Coogan, IOL, Tennessee Titans

Jan 20, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosirs offensive lineman Pat Coogan during the CFP Champions press conference at Marriott Marquis Miami. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Indiana center Pat Coogan was the heart and soul of the Hoosiers' National Championship-winning team. What he lacks in physical and athletic attributes, he makes up for through toughness, leadership, maturity, experience, and off-the-charts football IQ. The Tennessee Titans entered the draft looking for a long-term solution at center after releasing the oft-injured Lloyd Cushenberry earlier this offseason. They found their answer in Coogan.

Justin Jefferson, LB, Cleveland Browns

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) hits LSU running back Harlem Berry (22) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 20-9. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson deserved more recognition than he received during the pre-draft process. The third-year Crimson Tide defender notched 79 tackles, five pass breakups, and three sacks in 2025. Jefferson may be slightly undersized for a traditional three-down role, but quickness and instincts allowed him to slip blocks at the collegiate level. If nothing else, his change of direction and overall athleticism could get him on the field in nickel and dime packages.

Jager Burton, IOL, Green Bay Packers

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky offensive lineman Jager Burton (OL10) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers value experience, versatility, and athleticism in offensive linemen. That's what made Jager Burton such an excellent fit for them in the fifth round. Burton made 47 consecutive starts at Kentucky and was among the most athletic linemen at the NFL Combine (4.94). He profiles best at center, where the Packers have starter Sean Rhyan entering a contract year.

Sam Hecht, IOL, Carolina Panthers

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Did the Carolina Panthers find their future starting center in the fifth round? Our analysis indicates so, with Sam Hecht possessing the traits required to develop into a keynote contributor. The Panthers signed Luke Fortner to a one-year contract to have some veteran reliability at the position this season. Hecht likely begins the campaign as a reserve option, but don't be shocked if we look back on this pick as a massive Day 3 steal.

Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Chicago Bears

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keyshaun Elliott leaves college football having produced 301 tackles despite recording just 27 takedowns in 2022. A blitzing expert, the Richmond, Missouri native registered 98 tackles and seven sacks at Arizona State this past season. Elliott projects as more of a two-down thumper, but there's still a place for those bigger linebackers at the next level, especially with the expansion of 12 and 13 personnel around the league.