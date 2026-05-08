NFL Teams May Have Struck Gold With These Overlooked Day 3 Picks
Identifying appropriate sleeper prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft was the challenge all 32 general managers faced. For a class that some described as historically weak, Day 3 of the NFL Draft still produced a bunch of value picks. Some teams navigated those opportunities with expertise.
From developmental talents to instant contributors, Rounds 4-7 produced intriguing prospect-team fits. Having analyzed the fallout with expert attention to detail, we've identified more than two handfuls of Day 3 selections that project as future steals. The following teams struck gold with their decisions.
2026 NFL Draft: The Smartest Day 3 Picks You Missed
Jadon Canady, CB, Kansas City Chiefs
Former Oregon cornerback Jadon Canady projects as a potential Day 3 steal for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs totally reworked their cornerback room this offseason by parting with boundary players Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams, and Trent McDuffie. Canady should walk into a new-looking unit with his sights set on winning Steve Spagnuolo's nickel cornerback job. He's athletic, smart, and competitive enough to do it.
Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos
Despite having J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey at running back, the Denver Broncos entered the offseason rather displeased with the production they received from their ground attack. That's precisely why they used their second pick on Jonah Coleman. Coleman is a tough, physical running back with three-down capabilities due to his ability to catch passes and pass protect. Sean Payton will immediately fall in love with his commitment and rugged approach.
Jalen Farmer, IOL, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard has a pretty steady track record when it comes to drafting offensive lineman. Former Kentucky blocker Jalen Farmer should be the next success story on his resume. A two-year starter at right guard, Farmer is a powerful run blocker with excellent core strength. The former Wildcats standout has a powerful leg drive and he routinely wins the leverage battle. He might contend for a starting gig with the projected right-sided duo of Matt Goncalves and Jalen Travis.
Skyler Bell, WR, Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills let quarterback Josh Allen down last season when it came to providing him with passing-game weapons. In an attempt to course-correct, they traded for DJ Moore and drafted Skyler Bell. With Keon Coleman on the outs, Bell might begin the season as the fourth option on the depth chart, which indicates he'll receive opportunities to impact the offense. The former UConn weapon posted 104 receptions for the Huskies in 2025, fourth-most among eligible FBS wideouts.
Connor Lew, IOL, Cincinnati Bengals
Prior to suffering a season-ending torn ACL, scouts saw Auburn's Connor Lew as potentially the best center prospect in this NFL Draft. That setback obviously pushed him down the board, and the Cincinnati Bengals wisely pounced on his availability at No. 128 overall. Even if requires a redshirt year, he projects as a future starter and that's the type of value teams crave on Day 3. Athleticism and strength are both present throughout his profile.
Kyle Louis, LB, Miami Dolphins
Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis began receiving second-round buzz after a strong showing at the Senior Bowl. Because he's severely undersized, some scouts viewed him as a nickel cornerback or overhang safety. That tweener nature likely contributed to his draft-weekend slide, but the Miami Dolphins got themselves a versatile and athletic defender. If he proves too small to play an every-down role, Louis should at least add value as a specialized coverage option.
Pat Coogan, IOL, Tennessee Titans
Indiana center Pat Coogan was the heart and soul of the Hoosiers' National Championship-winning team. What he lacks in physical and athletic attributes, he makes up for through toughness, leadership, maturity, experience, and off-the-charts football IQ. The Tennessee Titans entered the draft looking for a long-term solution at center after releasing the oft-injured Lloyd Cushenberry earlier this offseason. They found their answer in Coogan.
Justin Jefferson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson deserved more recognition than he received during the pre-draft process. The third-year Crimson Tide defender notched 79 tackles, five pass breakups, and three sacks in 2025. Jefferson may be slightly undersized for a traditional three-down role, but quickness and instincts allowed him to slip blocks at the collegiate level. If nothing else, his change of direction and overall athleticism could get him on the field in nickel and dime packages.
Jager Burton, IOL, Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers value experience, versatility, and athleticism in offensive linemen. That's what made Jager Burton such an excellent fit for them in the fifth round. Burton made 47 consecutive starts at Kentucky and was among the most athletic linemen at the NFL Combine (4.94). He profiles best at center, where the Packers have starter Sean Rhyan entering a contract year.
Sam Hecht, IOL, Carolina Panthers
Did the Carolina Panthers find their future starting center in the fifth round? Our analysis indicates so, with Sam Hecht possessing the traits required to develop into a keynote contributor. The Panthers signed Luke Fortner to a one-year contract to have some veteran reliability at the position this season. Hecht likely begins the campaign as a reserve option, but don't be shocked if we look back on this pick as a massive Day 3 steal.
Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Chicago Bears
Keyshaun Elliott leaves college football having produced 301 tackles despite recording just 27 takedowns in 2022. A blitzing expert, the Richmond, Missouri native registered 98 tackles and seven sacks at Arizona State this past season. Elliott projects as more of a two-down thumper, but there's still a place for those bigger linebackers at the next level, especially with the expansion of 12 and 13 personnel around the league.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL