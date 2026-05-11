Best Steal Picks From the 2026 NFL Draft Beyond Round 1 (Winners in Rounds 2-7)

Teams were supposed to find starters during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The real challenge begins in Round 2 and beyond. General managers must successfully nagivate the latter portions of the NFL Draft while searching for appropriate value opportunities.

Various Day 2 and 3 selections will compete at training camp for starting roles on their respective teams. Rookie impacts can boost a roster while changing the trajectory of a team's season. With that in mind, we've identified the biggest value selections made from Rounds 2-7 during the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Draft: Best Value Picks from Rounds 2-7

Round 2

No. 37: Colton Hood, CB, New York Giants

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Former Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood was a borderline first-round pick. The New York Giants got terrific value with the fifth selection of the second round. Hood is a dynamic athlete with the traits required to develop into a shutdown defender. He simply needs to improve his coverage instincts, which should happen with experience. The Giants needed upgrades at cornerback after losing Cor'Dale Flott and declining Deonte Banks' fifth-year option.

No. 39: Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

Nov 8, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Denzel Boston was one of the few true perimeter wide receivers in this class. He's a throwback big-bodied wideout who uses physicality to dominate at the catch point. The former Washington standout is also a better short-to-intermediate separator than he often gets credit for. The Cleveland Browns desperately needed a receiver with his skill set, even after taking KC Concepcion during the first round. Boston represented terrific value at No. 39 overall.

No. 43: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Miami Dolphins

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez celebrates a BYU turnover during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacob Rodriguez accumulated 255 tackles, 10 pass breakups, 10 fumbles forced, six sacks, and five interceptions across the previous two seasons. He entered the NFL Draft as one of the most productive college linebackers in recent memory. Some thought the Heisman Trophy finalist might sneak into the first round. Instead, the Miami Dolphins got an instant star and playmaker on defense at No. 43. Teams will regret his slight slide.

No. 58: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Cleveland Browns

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Former Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren was a popular mock-draft selection for various teams in the first round. The Browns instead selected him at No. 58 overall, the seventh-last pick of the second round. McNeil-Warren projects as a physical tone-setter who is versatile enough to play an impact role around the line of scrimmage, or in more traditional back-end settings. He's Nick Emmanwori-lite, though not quite as athletic.

Round 3

No. 78: A.J. Haulcy, S, Indianapolis Colts

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU safety A.J. Haulcy (13) walks the field before the game with Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Despite playing at three different programs (New Mexico, Houston, LSU), A.J. Haulcy strung together four consecutive seasons of 74-plus tackles. He leaves college football with 10 career interceptions and 17 pass breakups. Haulcy will be an instant starter and he'll fill whatever role the Indianapolis Colts ask him to, whether that's as a ballhawk in coverage, or a violent tackler in the box. He shouldn't have been available at No. 78.

No. 88: Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Jacksonville Jaguars

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars ranked dead-last in our NFL Draft class rankings, but it's certainly not because they selected Emmanuel Pregnon with the 88th selection. Pregnon was a top 100 prospect on our board. The best pick Jaguars GM James Gladstone made, he possesses overwhelming power while moving defenders off their spot. Jacksonville got better in the trenches, as he projects as an eventual starter.

Round 4

No. 101: Jermod McCoy, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy slid due to an alleged long-term concern over his knee. It's a separate issue from the torn ACL he suffered at the end of the 2024 season. It was still astounding to see the Las Vegas Raiders land McCoy with the 101st selection, the opening pick of the fourth round. The Raiders should receive excellent value on McCoy's four-year rookie contract.

No. 116: Keionte Scott, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) returns an interception for a touchdown during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Keionte Scott is like an urgent, physical linebacker trapped in a nickel cornerback's body. He's incredibly tough and violent despite being undersized with short arms. Scott is a flat-out playmaker near the line of scrimmage, with a football IQ that allows him to snuff out plays as they develop. There's no way he should have remained available at No. 116 overall, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed a smart, versatile defensive chess-piece who will thrive under Todd Bowles.

No. 120: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Green Bay Packers

Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) during team warmups before an NCAA football game against Indiana Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 33-24. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dani Dennis-Sutton was a straightforward evaluation in the NFL Draft. The Millsboro, Delaware native enjoyed back-to-back years with exactly 42 tackles and 8.5 sacks apiece, compiling 25 tackles for loss across that timeframe (2024-25). Dennis-Sutton was also athletic at the NFL Combine. The Green Bay Packers got themselves an instant contributor in the fourth round, a defensive end who is a high-floor run defender with consistent ability to rush the passer.

No. 125: Skyler Bell, WR, Buffalo Bills

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the catch for a touchdown against UAB Blazers safety AJ Brown (20) in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

It's rare for a UConn wide receiver to be a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award (awarded to the nation's top WR), but that's how productive Skyler Bell was in 2025. He finished second in the FBS with 1,278 receiving yards, tied for third with a school-record 13 touchdowns, and fourth with a program-record 101 receptions. The Buffalo Bills got themselves a potentially high-volume weapon with the 125th pick. Bell possesses inside-outside versatility with take-the-top-off speed.

Round 5

No. 144: Sam Hecht, IOL, Carolina Panthers

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sam Hecht is a smart center prospect who plays the position with terrific technique. The Carolina Panthers went into the NFL Draft looking for a long-term solution there after signing veteran stopgap Luke Fortner to a one-year contract. Hecht went from walk-on to two-year starter at Kansas State. Finding developmental starters in the fifth round is excellent, and that's precisely what the Panthers got here.

Round 6

No. 189: Brian Parker II, IOL, Cincinnati Bengals

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) against Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have needed improvements across the interior of their offensive line for years. In this draft, they came away with Connor Lew in the fourth round and Brian Parker II in the sixth round. The latter plays the center position with impressive technique and solid grip strength. Parker should make a successful transition from offensive tackle to interior blocker.

Round 7

No. 219: TJ Hall, CB, New Orleans Saints

Sep 6, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Brett Eskildsen (9) during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

It's rare that the seventh round produces any "steals," but we thought former Iowa cornerback TJ Hall would go earlier. Hall is very competitive with catch-point skills. He produced a career-high 10 pass breakups for the Hawkeyes this past campaign. The New Orleans Saints got themselves a physical cornerback prospect who will compete for a roster spot.