Five EDGE Rushers Quietly Taking Over the 2026 NFL Post-Draft Conversation

There were a total of 25 EDGE rushers selected during the 2026 NFL Draft. The class produced five first-round picks, including No. 2 overall selection David Bailey. It was a deep crop of pass rushers and the draft results proved that.

Each organization values different traits at EDGE. This class lacked an elite pass rusher and that led to varying opinions from prospect to prospect. After Bailey went to the New York Jets, there weren't consensus rankings for the other pass rushers.

Roughly two months after the NFL Draft, we're re-grading the EDGE rusher class via top-five rankings at the position. Our brand-new order of prospects are fairly different from what actually transpired in April. These were the five-best selections made at EDGE rusher.

David Bailey, EDGE, New York Jets

Bailey ultimately emerged as the top non-quarterback prospect in the draft and there's currently no reason to question the Jets' decision. With Arvell Reese seemingly staying at off-ball linebacker, the next pass rusher wasn't even picked until 15th overall. Bailey was the league-wide consensus best EDGE prospect.

The Jets traded Jermaine Johnson II earlier this offseason and essentially replaced him with Bailey. The former Texas Tech standout possesses every athletic trait required to develop into a double-digit sack artist at the next level. Bailey should make a profound impact for the Jets as a rookie.

Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rueben Bain Jr. was the second EDGE rusher selected and he remains there in our updated positional rankings. His physical shortcomings (historically short arms!) led to pre-draft debate about his profile. The prevailing belief is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got an absolute steal with the 15th pick.

Bain impressed the Buccaneers' coaching staff throughout OTAs and minicamp. He was arguably the best pass rusher in college football last season. Bain will make organizations pay for overlooking his skill set.

Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys appeared to have a three-prong plan to appropriately replace Micah Parsons and fix their pass rush. They acquired Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline. They then nabbed Rashan Gary this offseason, and drafted Malachi Lawrence at No. 23 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Lawrence will compete for reps with Gary and Donovan Ezeiruaku at EDGE this season. New defensive coordinator Christian Parker will understand how to maximize Lawrence's athletic tools. His outlook is a promising rookie campaign in Dallas.

R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Kansas City Chiefs

R Mason Thomas was an athletic and energetic pass-rushing prospect in the draft. He's generally considered undersized for an every-down role at the next level. Thomas has to be placed in specific positions to succeed, and the Kansas City Chiefs have a good plan for him after selecting him with the 40th selection.

Thomas had 15.5 sacks for the Oklahooma Sooners over the previous two seasons. The Chiefs will keep him fresh by rotating him in behind George Karlaftis, and with Ashon Gillotte and Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Thomas possesses the traits needed to become an effective situational rusher.

Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers

Akheem Mesidor was among the oldest and mature prospects in the draft. Teams have varying opinions on age. The Los Angeles Chargers don't mind that Mesidor is older, as they believe he'll have an immediate impact for their playoff-contending team.

Mesidor produced a career-high 12.5 sacks for the Miami Hurricanes in 2025, his sixth season of college football. The Ottawa, Ontario, Canada native has well-developed hands and rushes the passer with a rare sense of urgency. Mesidor is a terrific fit in this Chargers defense.