Five 2026 NFL Draft Running Backs Are Already Creating Serious Separation

There were a total of 13 running backs selected throughout the 2026 NFL Draft. The two-first round picks were former Notre Dame teammates Jeremiyah Love (Arizona Cardinals) and Jadarian Price (Seattle Seahawks). Scouts described this as a lackluster class of ball-carriers, and the draft results generally reflected that opinion.

The draft never transpires in the expected order. Some late-round running back prospects were arguably better than the counterparts who were drafted earlier than them. OTAs and minicamp have revealed ideal prospect-team partnerships.

Roughly two months after the NFL Draft, we're reimagining the running back class via top-five rankings at the position. The order of rankings are fairly different from the actual draft results. These were the five-best selections made at running back.

2026 NFL Draft: Top Five Picks at Running Back

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Love was easily the top-ranked running back in this class and we're not foolish enough to claim otherwise in June. You can debate the rebuilding Cardinals' decision to utilize a top-three selection at a devalued position, but Love's profile isn't up for debate. The Heisman Trophy candidate was an elite prospect.

Love joins a Cardinals offense that realistically needs to drop enough contests to draft a top quarterback prospect in 2027. Love will probably be statistically productive throughout 2026, but it would qualify as surprising if the Cardinals captured more than four victories. There's no arguing his positioning in this draft class though.

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

The second back drafted claims our second spot (spoiler: things get muddier from here). The Seahawks selected Price with the 32nd selection to help replace Super Bowl 60 MVP Kenneth Walker III, who left in free agency. That places pressure on Price's shoulders, but it also comes with the opportunity to establish himself as the lead ball-carrier in an explosive offense.

The Seahawks have Zach Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the playoffs. George Holani is an underrated player heading into 2026 who may share the workload early. The Seahawks were always targeting price after losing Walker to free agency.

Kaytron Allen, RB, Washington Commanders

Kaytron Allen was the ninth of 13 running backs drafted but it's beginning to look like he was drastically overlooked throughout the process. Allen has been an absolute stud for the Washington Commanders during offseason workouts. He should also improve at training camp once his physical running style benefits from padded practices.

There's opportunity for Allen to establish himself in the Commanders' backfield. He's competing with Rachaad White and Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Penn State's all-time leading rusher, Allen may prove to be the steal of the running back class.

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

Jonah Coleman was the heavy favorite to be the third running back drafted, but he actually was the fourth due to the San Francisco 49ers' surprising Kaelon Black selection. He's joining a crowded room with the Denver Broncos having J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey at the position. Coleman has already flashed at OTAs though, and he's talented enough to force his way into the rotation.

Coleman is a patient back with a potential three-down skill set. He'll eventually replace Dobbins and form a one-two punch with Harvey, possibly this offseason. Coleman will be an asset for Sean Payton's offense.

Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Emmett Johnson was the sixth running back drafted, but he claims our fifth spot. The Kansas City Chiefs signed the aforementioned Kenneth Walker III to a lucrative contract, but his playoff performance may have some forgetting his ideal role. Walker was best utilized in a rotation, and his checkered injury history leans favorably to limiting his workload.

Johnson is a physical and punishing runner who can replace Isiah Pacheco in Kansas City. He possesses far more upside than his position-room contenders Emari Demercado and Brashard Smith. Johnson is a sleeper heading into Chiefs training camp.