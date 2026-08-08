Five Rookie Second-Round Picks Exceeding High Expectations at NFL Training Camp

Training camp has provided rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft class with opportunities to shine. Padded practices will soon be joined by a complete slate of preseason contests. It's full-steam ahead towards the upcoming regular season.

Rookies selected throughout all seven rounds are making fast impressions. That includes a number of second-round selections. We've identified five in particular who are already exceeding expectations at training camp.

2026 NFL Training Camp: Rookie Second-Round Picks Making Fast Impressions

Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns (No. 39 overall)

We possessed a first-round grade on wide receiver Denzel Boston. The Cleveland Browns were fortunate to snatch him up at No. 39 overall. Indications from training camp are that Boston has been totally dominant. He caught three touchdowns at a practice earlier this week, impressing ESPN's Ben Solak, who was in attendance as an onlooker.

Kayden McDonald, DT, Houston Texans (No. 36 overall)

The Houston Texans have the best defensive line in the NFL, and they recently reunited with Jadeveon Clowney to help elevate the unit to another level. Rookie defensive tackle Kayden McDonald should add additional toughness while being a stout run defender. McDonald has been as advertised at training camp, displaying the rugged mindset head coach DeMeco Ryans loved about him throughout the pre-draft process.

Jake Golday, LB, Minnesota Vikings (No. 51 overall)

Jake Golday was among the most intriguing prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. The former edge defender at Central Arkansas made the transition to linebacker, transferred to Cincinnati and registered a career-high 104 tackles in 2025. The Minnesota Vikings were the perfect landing spot for his skill set, with defensive coordinator Brian Flores understanding how to utilize his flexibility. Golday has been impressive at camp, and is already getting reps with the first-team defense.

Bud Clark, S, Seattle Seahawks (No. 64 overall)

The Seattle Seahawks have been without superstar safety Nick Emmanwori at training camp due to an ankle injury. Second-round rookie Bud Clark has benefited from an opportunity to work higher up the depth chart. The former TCU standout has received plenty of opportunities with the first-team defense, even getting some run in Emmanwori's hybrid off-ball linebacker role. Clark had 15 career interceptions in college and could be a flat-out playmaker for Mike Macdonald's defense.

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers (No. 33 overall)

The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with a significant amount of injuries at training camp, including an unfortunate season-ender to wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. Rookie wideout De'Zhaun Stribling

had been a routine standout before joining the sidelined list with a hamstring ailment earlier this week. Deebo Samuel is back with the 49ers, but the offense is going to need Stribling to carry his early camp momentum over to the regular season.