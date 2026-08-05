Six Rookie Wide Receivers Developing Into NFL Training Camp Darlings Overnight

All 32 NFL teams are officially wearing pads at training camp. It's added a layer of intensity to practices. The 2026 NFL Draft class was tasked with responding accordingly to their first padded practices, and several rookie wide receivers are already taking advantage of the opportunity.

With a league-high 36 wide receivers selected during the 2026 NFL Draft, they have been the position group warranting the most attention at camp. The latest padded practices have seen some rookie receivers starting to emerge that were previously quiet. We've identified five in particular.

NFL Training Camp: Latest Rookie Wide Receivers Turning Heads

Zavion Thomas, WR, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas was a routine standout throughout offseason workouts. His 4.28 speed has been an asset in practice environments. The momentum Thomas built during OTAs and minicamps has carried over to training camp.

Thomas got behind defensive backs Dontae Manning and Terell Smith for explosive gains at the Bears' first padded practice of training camp, per Bears On SI. Thomas caught some passes from backup quarterback Tyson Bagent, but has occasionally worked with starter Caleb Williams this offseason. He can flat out fly.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, New York Jets

New York Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. had gotten off to a slow start at training camp. Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell have been the Jets' top playmakers. Cooper finally made his first big play of camp at the first padded practice, possibly indicating he's beginning to turn a corner.

Cooper made one of his patented back-shoulder grabs where he readjusted his body midair on a deep ball from Geno Smith, according to Jets On SI. It looked like the receptions Cooper often made at Indiana last season. The first-round receiver came alive.

Elijah Sarratt, WR, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens ran one-on-ones between wide receivers and defensive backs at their fifth training camp practice, the first with pads. Rookie wide receiver Elijah Sarratt took advantage of the showcase. Sarratt is a big-bodied wideout who often thrives in such drills.

Sarratt was particularly strong during one-on-ones, per Kyle Youmans. The reigning National Championship winner is attempting to compete for the Ravens' WR3 spot. There's competition from fellow rookie Ja'Kobi Lane and Devontez Walker, but he's putting his best foot forward.

Brenen Thompson, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Brenen Thompson ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine with a lightning-fast 4.26. The Los Angeles Chargers drafted him in the fourth round and it did not take long for his breathtaking speed to make an impact. Thompson consistently got behind defensive backs throughout OTAs and minicamp.

Thompson has been among the offense's early winners at training camp, per Chargers On SI. He's already earned the trust of starting quarterback Justin Herbert while displaying a high football IQ. Thompson will make game-changing plays for Mike McDaniel's unit this season.

Skyler Bell, WR, Buffalo Bills

Skyler Bell was a wide receiver prospect who generated intrigue throughout the pre-draft process. To date, Bell had been relatively quiet at training camp, taking a backseat to veterans like DJ Moore and Joshua Palmer. That changed at the Bills' fourth practice.

Bell caught his first touchdown of camp on a busted coverage, according to local reporter Alex Brasky. The former UConn standout also dropped a pass during individual drills despite no defender being in the vicinity. Hopefully the touchdown was a sign of Bell's lightbulb beginning to flicker.

Reggie Virgil, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Reggie Virgil had a standout practice earlier this week. The former Texas Tech standout registered three outstanding catches — two for touchdowns during team portion, per Cardinals On SI. Virgil made the play of practice, hauling in a one-handed grab with a midair adjustment.

Virgil transferred to Texas Tech from Miami (OH) in 2025 and recorded 55 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns. Proving he could compete at that level influenced the Cardinals' decision to use a fifth-round pick on him. Virgil is starting to maximize his reps at Cardinals camp.