Six NFL Rookies Drafted Outside the First Round Already Surpassing Expectations at Training Camp

With training camp well underway for all 32 teams across the league, each practice session provides us with a new opportunity to assess the progress of the 257 prospects selected during the 2026 NFL Draft. Several rookies are already making fast impressions at camp. That includes various Day 2-and-3 selections.

We've identified six underrated prospects in particular who are already climbing depth charts and forcing coaches to notice them. The following prospects drafted outside the first round have swiftly earned reps with first-team units. Camp is quickly highlighting the biggest rookie sleepers.

Six Sleeper Rookies Making Quick Impressions at Training Camp

Brandon Cisse, CB, Green Bay Packers (Round 2, No. 52)

The Green Bay Packers did not receive adequate play from their cornerbacks last season. That's partially why they used their first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on former South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse. The Packers oftentimes bring rookies along in painfully slow fashion, but early indications emerging from camp indicate that's not happening with Cisse.

Cisse has already taken first-team reps with the defense, according to Packers On SI. It's particularly notable that he's worked ahead of veteran free-agent addition Benjamin St. Juste. Cisse is an athletic specimen capable of leaving camp with a starting role.

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Las Vegas Raiders (Round 4, No. 122)

The Las Vegas Raiders had zero support behind running back Ashton Jeanty last season. Pathetically, it was veteran quarterback Geno Smith who finished second in rushing on the Raiders with just 109 yards. They ensured something so ridiculous won't happen again by drafting Mike Washington Jr. in the fourth round.

Washington has already received practice reps with both the first-and-second-string offense. The former Arkansas standout rushed for 1,070 yards in 2025 while averaging 6.4 yards per carry (ninth in the FBS). Washington also ran a position-fast 4.33 at the NFL Combine. He should thrive in the change-of-pace role behind Jeanty.

CJ Daniels, WR, Los Angeles Rams (Round 6, No. 197)

The Los Angeles Rams have had a significant amount of success with Day-3 picks in the Les Snead and Sean McVay era. We believe they've done it again with sixth-round wide receiver CJ Daniels. Daniels first started turning heads during OTAs and minicamp, and he's already carrying that momentum over to training camp.

Daniels has had some big practices already, including a 25-yard catch while working with the second-team offense. The Rams have a legitimate position battle occurring for the WR3 spot behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Daniels is firmly in the mix.

Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders (Round 3, No. 71)

The Washington Commanders have long been linked to acquiring another veteran receiver this offseason to play opposite Terry McLaurin. That hasn't happened yet, and there's no guarantee that it will. Until further notice, rookie wideout Antonio Williams has been taking advantage of his opportunities to play high up the depth chart.

Williams has split reps with the first-and-second-team offenses on occasion. If his camp performances remain consistent, it'll be a matter of time before Williams is permanently practicing with Jayden Daniel's unit. His regular-season role could depend on what happens with Brandon Aiyuk and Stefon Diggs.

Hezekiah Masses, CB, Las Vegas Raiders (Round 5, No. 175)

Besides bringing Eric Stokes back, the Las Vegas Raiders are going to look pretty different at cornerback this season. They drafted two Day-3 players at the position, adding Jermod McCoy and Hezekiah Masses. While McCoy's draft-weekend slide generated headlines, the underrated Masses deserved more appreciation.

Masses is making a fast impression at Raiders training camp. The former Florida International and California cornerback has already earned reps with the first-team defense. Masses will continue spending the offseason competing for playing time opposite Stokes.

Cyrus Allen, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (Round 5, No. 176)

Arguably no Day-3 rookie has won the early portion of training camp the way Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen has. The fifth-round wideout was a revelation during OTAs and minicamps, taking advantage of absences to endear himself to Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. The hype has only gotten louder at camp.

Allen has already gotten some first-team reps at practice. Coach Reid mentioned that he's quickly earned Mahomes' trust. Really consider the implications. Allen, a fifth-round rookie, could be a starting receiver on the Chiefs' offense this season.

(Allen suffered an injury scare at Saturday's practice, but avoided the worst-case scenario).