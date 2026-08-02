Five Rookie Wide Receivers Already Turning Heads at NFL Training Camp

All 32 NFL teams held multiple training camp practices earlier this week. A league-high 36 wide receivers were selected throughout the 2026 NFL Draft. Camp is already providing rookie wideouts with an opportunity to turn heads and climb depth charts.

We've identified five rookie receivers who particularly impressed at practice across the league this past week. The following weapons are already endearing themselves to their starting quarterbacks and coaching staff. Momentum is already being built ahead of the first preseason contest.

NFL Training Camp: Five Rookie Wide Receivers Making Fast Impressions

Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans held their training camp practice earlier this week. The buzz for rookie No. 4 overall wide receiver Carnell Tate is already building. Tate's chemistry with quarterback Cam Ward was built during OTAs and minicamp, and it's already carrying over to camp.

Tate caught a red-zone touchdown in traffic from Ward that made social media rounds. The Titans appear to possess internal belief that Tate is capable of being Ward's No. 1 receiver as a rookie. The former Ohio State standout is already off to a fast start at training camp.

Cyrus Allen, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Fifth-round wide receiver Cyrus Allen has impressed the Kansas City Chiefs all offseason long. His standout performances during OTAs and minicamps earned him the trust of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid. It didn't take long for Allen to be rewarded at training camp.

Allen has already received reps with the first-team offense, with Coach Reid confirming Mahomes trusts his rookie wideout. Every season, a Day 3 receiver defies the odds by becoming an instant starter. Allen appears well on his way to being a notable contributor to the Chiefs' 2026 offense.

(Allen suffered an injury scare at Saturday's practice, but avoided the worst-case scenario).

KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a rebuilding roster that needs young playmakers to ascend and meet expectations. Rookie wideout KC Concepcion is expected to be a three-level weapon for Todd Monken's offense. Concepcion's capabilities have already been on display at training camp.

The Browns are hosting a quarterback competition between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson. Both quarterbacks seem to like targeting Concepcion already. Sanders hit Concepcion on a deep ball as the rookie wideout hit the cornerback with this gorgeous double move. Watson also ended an 11-on-11 period by finding Concepcion in the red zone.

Zachariah Branch, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Zachariah Branch set a single-season Georgia record in 2025 with 81 receptions. The Atlanta Falcons made the wise decision to keep Branch in-state by selecting him with a third-round selection. He's already showcasing take-the-top-off ability at training camp.

Branch caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The explosive play earned Branch some reps with the first-team offense. It wouldn't be surprising if he eventually beats veteran Olamide Zaccheaus for the starting slot receiver role.

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers received some criticism for selecting De'Zhaun Stribling at No. 33 overall. Those opinions are quickly proving foolish at training camp. Stribling consistently made plays this week while showing off an ability to play all three receiving positions in Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Wednesday was arguably Stribling's standout practice of the week. The former Ole Miss standout recorded five receptions, including an impressive climb-the-ladder grab across the middle. The 49ers are dealing with injury concerns at wideout, and Stribling has looked capable of picking up the slack where needed.