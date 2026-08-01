Chiefs Rookie WR Cyrus Allen Carted Off After Training Camp Injury
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The clear standout of the first week of Kansas City Chiefs training camp has been rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen. On Saturday, his day of practice ended early, putting his immediate future in doubt.
According to Nate Taylor of ESPN and KCSN, Allen "collided with Kaiir Elam as a gunner on a special teams punt rep. Allen stayed down with his helmet buried in the turf & then needed help to get off the field.
Allen left the field in the front of the cart with what appeared to be a left knee injury."
Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star shared video of Allen being helped off the field.
McDowell later shared video of an emotional Allen being carted up the hill, shaking his head in apparent frustration.
Matt Verderame of SI and KCSN was critical of Allen's usage on special teams.
"I get he’s a rookie WR and they typically play teams, but when the guy looks like a stud, maybe have Royals or Remigio take those reps," Verderame wrote on social media.
Allen's presence in the early days of training camp had been the Chiefs' most promising story. Less than two hours before Allen's injury, Taylor shared a story proclaiming that Allen "has the Chiefs dreaming & recalculating what he could be in the NFL."
Allen's rise had been a promising development for a wide receiver room that has questions throughout the depth chart. With Rashee Rice still recovering from knee surgery, the Chiefs' first padded practice on Monday could be extremely short-handed as the severity of Allen's injury remains to be seen.
During camp, it's important to know that "carted off" isn't always as serious as it sounds. When a player is carted off in the back of the cart (where their legs can be extended and stabilized), that's generally a concerning detail. Occasionally, players will be "carted up the hill" in the front seat for more precautionary reasons, saving the player from exerting themselves while dealing with some sort of ailment.
Either way, those are generalities to know, not definitive details about a specific player's situation. Allen's limping off the field and his evident pain and frustration are still concerning as we await further news regarding the specifics of Allen's injury.
This story will be updated.
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Joshua Brisco has covered the Kansas City Chiefs professionally since 2017 across audio, video and written media, including his work with Chiefs On SI and KC Sports Network. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow jbbrisco