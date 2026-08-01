Chiefs Rookie WR Cyrus Allen Carted Off After Training Camp Injury

The clear standout of the first week of Kansas City Chiefs training camp has been rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen. On Saturday, his day of practice ended early, putting his immediate future in doubt.

According to Nate Taylor of ESPN and KCSN, Allen "collided with Kaiir Elam as a gunner on a special teams punt rep. Allen stayed down with his helmet buried in the turf & then needed help to get off the field.

Allen left the field in the front of the cart with what appeared to be a left knee injury."

Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star shared video of Allen being helped off the field.

Cyrus Allen ran into a teammate while playing gunner on a punt drill. He’s in pain and limping off, with help. pic.twitter.com/az3glBufox — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) August 1, 2026

McDowell later shared video of an emotional Allen being carted up the hill, shaking his head in apparent frustration.

Cyrus Allen shaking his head and covering his face as the cart takes him out of practice. pic.twitter.com/rT6IOTUAcR — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) August 1, 2026

Matt Verderame of SI and KCSN was critical of Allen's usage on special teams.

"I get he’s a rookie WR and they typically play teams, but when the guy looks like a stud, maybe have Royals or Remigio take those reps," Verderame wrote on social media.

Allen's presence in the early days of training camp had been the Chiefs' most promising story. Less than two hours before Allen's injury, Taylor shared a story proclaiming that Allen "has the Chiefs dreaming & recalculating what he could be in the NFL."

Allen's rise had been a promising development for a wide receiver room that has questions throughout the depth chart. With Rashee Rice still recovering from knee surgery, the Chiefs' first padded practice on Monday could be extremely short-handed as the severity of Allen's injury remains to be seen.

During camp, it's important to know that "carted off" isn't always as serious as it sounds. When a player is carted off in the back of the cart (where their legs can be extended and stabilized), that's generally a concerning detail. Occasionally, players will be "carted up the hill" in the front seat for more precautionary reasons, saving the player from exerting themselves while dealing with some sort of ailment.

Either way, those are generalities to know, not definitive details about a specific player's situation. Allen's limping off the field and his evident pain and frustration are still concerning as we await further news regarding the specifics of Allen's injury.

This story will be updated.

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