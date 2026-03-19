Free Agency Changed Giants' First Round NFL Draft Strategy
The New York Giants saw a lot of activity throughout the first wave of NFL free agency. New head coach John Harbaugh is helping holdover general manager Joe Schoen make the decisions. That partial regime change led to plenty of incomings and outgoings in free agency thus far.
Though the Giants are rebuilding around young quarterback Jaxson Dart, the two largest deals they've been attached to in free agency were actually a pair of departures. Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and cornerback Cor'Dale Flott both signed with the Tennessee Titans.
The Giants did get aggressive when it came to acquiring tight end Isaiah Likely and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Likely was signed to a multi-year deal paying him $13.3 million per season. Edmunds inked a three-year contract worth $36 million. All of the activity has changed the Giants' first-round strategy in the 2026 NFL Draft.
How Free Agency Impacted the New York Giants' First-Round NFL Draft Strategy
Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State
Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles has especially been a popular name for the Giants in recent mock drafts. Understandably so. A rare athlete, Styles ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds at the NFL Combine. He also made history by leaping a 43.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump.
The Giants signed Edmunds to the aforementioned big contract, but they also released veteran linebacker Bobby Okereke. Would Schoen and Harbaugh be willing to invest another premium resource at a non-premium position? The same applies for Styles' teammate Arvell Reese, who projects to play off-ball linebacker. If Reese transitions to EDGE rusher, then the Giants may ironically have even less interest, having drafted Abdul Carter a year ago.
Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
There's been significant pre-draft smoke tying the Giants to Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. That's if the Tennessee Titans don't select him at No. 4, one pick before the Giants. Arguably the best overall prospect in the NFL Draft, Love would immediately transform the offense for new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. The positional value debate rages around drafting running backs early, but it's one way to assist your young quarterback.
Cam Skattebo impressed in eight appearances as a rookie, but finished the year on season-ending IR with a dislocated ankle. It's unclear how Harbaugh feels about making him his workhorse. Skattebo's borderline reckless play style may make him better suited to be a rotational option. The Giants also have Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy Jr. at running back, but neither player is talented enough to prevent you from taking a blue chipper like Love.
Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
The Giants haven't had much activity at safety. They lost a lower-level player in Dane Belton and replaced him with reserve backup types in Ar'Darius Washington and Jason Pinnock. That may indicate the Giants are settled at safety behind starters Tyler Nubin and Jevon Holland.
Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is a top-five prospect in the draft. The Giants' need isn't pressing, and safety is another non-premium position. It is worth noting that new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is a former Baltimore Ravens disciple. His former co-worker, Mike Macdonald, just put on a coaching clinic on how to employ three-safety looks in Super Bowl 60 after drafting Nick Emmanwori early. Downs should be an option for the Giants at No. 5 if they're interested in following that blueprint.
Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
Losing Robinson to the Titans (a Brian Daboll reunion) dealt a significant blow to the offense. Say what you will about Robinson's frame and limited role, it's always difficult to replace 140 targets, 92 receptions, and 1,014 yards. There's a volume element at play that shouldn't be understated.
The Giants signed Darnell Mooney in response, but the veteran is a WR3 at best nowadays. With star wideout Malik Nabers coming off a serious season-ending ACL injury, the Giants could strongly consider going with Ohio State's Carnell Tate at No. 5 overall. Tate is a savvy route runner with elite ball skills. He may not be the best overall prospect on the board when the Giants pick, but he'd arguably help Dart more than anyone else, and plays a more premium position compared to Downs, Love, or Styles.
Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami
The Giants re-signed Jermaine Eluemunor, who has developed into a fairly high-quality right tackle. The entire interior offensive line has question marks though. John Michael Schmitz is coming off an injury and his backup Austin Schlottmann opted to reunite with Daboll in Tennessee. Most notably, veteran right guard Greg Van Roten is still a free agent. Van Roten led the entire Giants offense in snaps last season (1,150).
Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa has tackle-guard flexibility. Playing Mauigoa at offensive tackle would maximize the value of selecting him at No. 5 overall, but the Giants' bigger need is at guard. Placing a premium on protecting the injury-prone Dart wouldn't be the worst idea.