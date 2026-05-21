High NFL Draft Picks Who Could be Fighting for Their Job This Season

Every first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is supposed to develop into a starting-caliber talent. That's the goal for every top-32 selection. Some first-round picks will be immediate starters, whereas others will enter training camp facing roster battles for every-down roles.

Various top-15 picks in this class projects as immediate starters. The latter portion of the first round welcomes more questions and competition. We've identified first-round selections who are competing for roles as rookies.

2026 NFL Draft: First-Round Picks Fighting For Roles

Caleb Banks, DT, Minnesota Vikings

One of the most surprising first-round picks occurred when the Minnesota Vikings selected defensive tackle Caleb Banks at No. 18 overall. An occasionally dominant defender, the former Florida standout has routinely battled inconsistencies in his play along with injury issues.

Banks is currently recovering from foot surgery after suffering a fairly serious foot injury during the NFL Combine. That's the first hurdle. Once healthy, he may be competing for reps with defensive linemen like Jalen Redmond and Levi Drake Rodriguez.

Monroe Freeling, OT, Carolina Panthers

Offensive tackle is a premium position that is best treated by planning for the future. That's precisely what the Carolina Panthers did when they selected Monroe Freeling with the 19th pick. The Panthers are over-prepared at tackle, which is never a bad thing.

Ikem Ekwonu continues to recover from a serious injury suffered during the playoffs. He isn't expected to be ready for Week 1, which prompted the Panthers to sign starting left tackle Rasheed Walker to a one-year contract. On the right, Freeling is expected to compete for reps with Taylor Moton.

Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys spent the offseason attempting to replace the production lost when they traded Micah Parsons. They finished tied for 26th in sacks with 35. That wasn't good enough, and one of the responses included drafting Malachi Lawrence at No. 23 overall.

Lawrence will compete for pass-rushing reps as he's still a work in progress as a run defender. Donovan Ezeiruaku will be a sophomore, and Rashan Gary was acquired from the Green Bay Packers via trade. Fellow rookie Jaishawn Barsham could earn the occasional rep due to positional flexibility. Lawrence should make an impact, but it'll be as a rotational player.

Caleb Lomu, OT, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots drafted offensive tackle Caleb Lomu with the 28th pick for him to be a succession plan. The Patriots have clear starters at both offensive tackle spots. They'll open 2026 with Will Campbell and Morgan Moses protecting the edges.

Moses turned 35 this offseason and is almost certainly entering his final season with the Patriots (and possibly in the NFL). Lomu essentially played left tackle exclusively at Utah, but they'll ask him to be a swing two-sided reserve blocker this season while preparing him to eventually replace Moses. Picking Lomu wasn't about his 2026 impact.

Keldric Faulk, DE, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans traded back into the first round to select Keldric Faulk at No. 31 overall. He's a perfect scheme fit for new head coach Robert Saleh. Saleh has coached players with his body type and skill set before, with Faulk especially compared to former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead.

The Titans are also crowded at EDGE. They traded for Jermaine Johnson II earlier this offseason, signed the versatile John Franklin-Myers, and also have Jacob Martin and Femi Oladejo at the position. Saleh previously coached Johnson, Martin, and Franklin-Myers, so they might have an early leg-up on Faulk due to their familiarity with the system.